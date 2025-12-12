South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, December 13
LEADERS Liskeard Athletic have been left frustrated in their quest for the title in recent weeks as they haven’t played a league game since November 8 when they won 4-0 at St Day.
The Blues are due to be action tomorrow when they welcome mid-table Wadebridge Town to Lux Park.
That said, the Bridgers are the only side to have stopped Liskeard from collecting all three points in their 15 outing so far, by virtue of their goalless draw at Bodieve in August.
Elburton Villa are three points behind in the race for the title, and they face the best of the rest as in-form Penzance head to Haye Road.
The Magpies make the long trip from West Cornwall having won nine of their last 10 league games and start six points behind the Villa who they beat 3-2 back in August.
If Mark Vercesi’s side can pull off a surprise on the outskirts of Plymouth then they still have a chance of pushing Liskeard who they are still to visit. To make matters even more interesting Liskeard and Elburton have yet to meet this season following their postponement on November 15.
While the title race is interesting, it is even closer at the bottom.
Two of the bottom three meet at Lantoom Park at Dobwalls host Launceston.
Both sides have had tough seasons, but Dobwalls saw off Wendron last time out to move within a point of Truro City Reserves, who have the day off, and the Clarets.
Launceston were thrashed 10-0 at Premier East leaders Bovey Tracey in the Walter C Parson League Cup 13 days ago, but did head to South Devon without a host of regulars including several defenders and neither of their first team goalkeepers.
Dobwalls were victorious in the return fixture, so Launceston will be keen for revenge.
St Day are only two clear of Dobwalls before they host Callington Town.
The Yellows’ home defeat to Camelford last time out was the only game to go ahead, while Cally who dropped to fifth as a result of that result, head there in good form themselves.
They are one of a handful of teams aiming for the top four.
They sit on 27 points from 15 outings, one behind Camelford who have played an extra game.
The Camels have an Atlantic Derby at a Bude Town side who’ll be after some revenge.
Bobby Hopkinson’s side won the return fixture 4-0 and recently progressed past the Seasiders 4-1 in the last 16 of the Cornwall Senior Cup.
But Steve Hackett’s men are a tough nut to crack on home soil, as shown by the fact they’re in the top 10.
The other game sees sixth-placed Holsworthy, who could end the day as high as fourth and have lost young midfielder Elis Aldrich to Southern League side Tavistock, host a Millbrook side who are 11th and looking to close the four-point gap to Bude and Wadebridge.
Holsworthy have announced the return of diminutive attacker Lewis Haxell from Callington Town as they look to continue their fine season under boss Kevin Squire.
Fixtures (3pm): Bude Town v Camelford, Dobwalls v Launceston, Elburton Villa v Penzance, Holsworthy v Millbrook, Liskeard Athletic v Wadebridge Town, St Day v Callington Town.
