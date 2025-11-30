SOUTH West Peninsula League Premier West leaders Liskeard Athletic head into Saturday’s home clash with in-form Penzance with their lead down to three points following Elburton Villa’s 3-1 victory at Bude Town.
The Plymouth side made the long trip with a game in-hand on the Blues, and ensured that with both sides having played 15 of their 30 league games and with both fixtures between the two still to come, they remain right in the hunt.
Elburton took a lead inside four minutes through Adam MacPherson’s header, only to be pegged back inside 60 seconds when Ewan Reeves nodded in.
An own goal from Archie Perrott restored Villa’s lead on 15 minutes, and although both sides had chances with Elburton hitting the woodwork four times, they sealed the points in late on through Connor Rush.
Penzance moved to within nine of Liskeard before Saturday’s clash by emphatically seeing off mid-table Millbrook in West Cornwall.
It was the Magpies’ ninth league win from 10 games, and if they can add another three points at Lux Park, they could be outsiders for the title.
On Saturday, Silas Sullivan put Penzance in front on 14 minutes before Lee Robinson equalised from the spot on the half-hour.
But Charlie Willis (34) and Josh Turner (41) made it 3-1 at the break, which was added to by Jacob Trudgeon (59) and Hayden Waters (85) after the restart.
Bottom side Dobwalls moved to within a point of Launceston and Truro City Reserves with a 2-1 victory over Wendron United, their first of the season at Lantoom Park.
Goals in each half from Cam Dymond and Dan Alford got the job done despite the Dron setting up a nervous finale at the end of normal time.
The clashes between Falmouth Town Reserves and Sticker and Holsworthy and Camelford were postponed due to the weather.
