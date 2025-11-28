BOTH Launceston and Wadebridge Town head across the border tomorrow afternoon in the third-round of the South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson League Cup.
Launceston face the toughest test possible as they head up to Bovey Tracey who look a good bet to be plying their trade in the Western League Premier Division next year.
The Moorlanders, who are also still going in the FA Vase, have a two-point lead over Bridport with a game in-hand at the top of SWPL Premier East and have a remarkable 37 points from a possible 39, while Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police aren’t entirely out of the picture, sitting eight behind.
For Launceston, it is day they can go and enjoy with no pressure on them whatsoever, as they look to build on a useful 2-2 draw at Bude Town last Saturday in Premier West.
Simon Minett’s side’s initial focus is to keep increasing the four-point gap to bottom side Dobwalls and look to try and reel as many mid-table sides as they can.
Launceston welcome Holsworthy next Saturday before a crunch clash at Dobwalls on December 13.
Wadebridge will fancy their chances when they make the long trip up to a Teignmouth side who have won five and lost 10 of their 15 outings in Premier East.
The coastal side have won two of their last three games, but the Bridgers head to South Devon on a decent run of form having won three of their last six outings and sit 10th in Premier West, and just six behind fourth-placed Callington Town, albeit having played a game more.
Just one tie has been played so far as Premier West leaders Liskeard Athletic won 3-2 at league rivals Wendron United last Saturday.
The other five remaining last 16 ties are scheduled before the end of the calendar year.
Next Saturday (December 6) sees Dobwalls host East Cornwall rivals Callington, before Devon side Cullompton Rangers host Elburton Villa on Tuesday, December 16.
The final Saturday before Christmas has three games to look forward to, including holders Penzance’s trip to Bude Town.
Elsewhere, Newton Abbot Spurs make the long trip down to West strugglers St Day while Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police host a Torridgeside outfit who currently sit in the top half.
Upcoming Walter C Parson League Cup third-round ties: Saturday, November 29 (3pm): Bovey Tracey v Launceston, Teignmouth v Wadebridge Town; Tuesday, December 16 (7.45pm): Cullompton Rangers v Elburton Villa; Saturday, December 20 (3pm): Bude Town v Penzance, St Day v Newton Abbot Spurs, Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police v Torridgeside.
