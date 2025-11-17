South West Peninsula League Premier West round-up – Saturday, November 15
DESPITE the weekend’s main course being cancelled as Elburton Villa’s home clash with leaders Liskeard Athletic fell foul of the weather, five of the other seven games did go ahead.
Millbrook’s home clash with Truro City Reserves and Falmouth Town Reserves’ lengthy journey to Launceston also fell foul of the Friday downpours, however there were still plenty of talking points.
St Day are up to fourth bottom and above both Launceston and Truro following a home comeback victory over Wadebridge Town at Vogue Park.
Kyle Flew grabbed his 100th goal for the Bridgers after just eight minutes, but St Day secured their fourth league win of the season as after John Wharton levelled before half-time, Jacob Cleverly beat Rob Rosevear early in the second half.
Penzance remain third after seeing off Bude Town 1-0 courtesy of a Charlie Young penalty which came midway through the first half.
They sit a point clear of Callington Town who saw off Sticker 2-0.
It took until the 67th minute for the breakthrough when Fin Harrison slotted home a penalty.
Sticker battled away and looked a threat from set-pieces, but were undone at the end when teenage attacker Evan Barnes beat Harry Ashton from close-range.
Holsworthy returned to winning ways at bottom side Dobwalls.
The hosts were left furious by the referee’s decision not to send off a visiting defender in the first half for a foul on Alex Oshinyemi which wasn’t given, and goals from Gavin Carter (60) and Ben Sharpe (80) got the job done.
Wendron dropped to seventh after being thrashed 6-0 at Camelford.
The Dron started well but conceded three in the final 15 minutes of the first half before finding themselves 5-0 down by the 55th minute.
Ryan Downing later added a second penalty for his hat-trick with Liam Higgins (2) and Mark Gusterson also netting.
