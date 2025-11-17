SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Callington Town 2 Sticker 0
IT’S now one defeat in six for fourth-placed Callington after their upturn in form continued with a hard-fought win over struggling Sticker at Ginsters Marsh on Saturday.
Fin Harrison’s 67th minute penalty broke the deadlock in a scrappy encounter and Cally finally made sure of the points with substitute Evan Barnes’ last minute strike.
Sticker went into the game, which was made possible by the sterling work of the Callington ground staff, off the back of an impressive 2-0 Cornwall Senior Cup win over Western League high-flyers Torpoint in midweek,
There was action at both ends in a scrappy first half, but little to properly test either goalkeeper – Cally’s Jake Mead-Crebbin did have to be alert to tip over a dangerous inswinging corner.
The second half remained highly-competitive, but Callington created more chances, with defenders Harvey Barrett and JJ Gill both having efforts well saved by Harry Ashton.
The deadlock was finally broken when player-of-the-match George Soper beat his man down the right, only to be fouled, and a penalty was awarded.
Top-scorer Fin Harrison stepped up and sent Ashton the wrong way.
At 1–0, Sticker were still well in the game, and a number of long throws and crosses into the box caused problems, but the home defence stood strong.
It took until the last minute to put the game to bed; a good run by Kieran Ryall played in Callum Brown, who squared to substitute Barnes to make no mistake from six yards.
Not Callington’s most fluid performance, but they have shown more steel in recent weeks to stay in games, and they were rewarded with three points in their last home game of 2025!
Callington go to Helston on Saturday to take on Truro City Reserves (3pm).
Callington Town man-of-the-match: George Soper.
