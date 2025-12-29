THE West Cornwall Table Tennis League season has reached the halfway stage with it all to play for across the four divisions.
Defending champions Bridge A have a nine-point lead over club rivals Bridge B in the race for the Premier Division crown with 11 games remaining.
The A side are unbeaten having dropped just 20 ends out of a possible 110.
Falmouth Docks A, helped by a large squad, sit third and are seven behind Bridge B, while at the bottom it is Cape Cornwall A who are last with just 28 points from 10 starts.
With two likely to go down, the St Just-based club will need to make up a nine-point deficit on third bottom People’s Palace A who are on 37 from the same number of fixtures. Bridge E are six adrift of People’s Palace.
On the averages front, of those to have played more than six matches, four have a percentage of 90% led by former Irish national champion Sean Spelman.
The Godolphin player has 20 wins from 21, while county champion Eleodor ‘Doru’ Florescu (St Austell B – 14/15), Dave Plumb (Bridge A – 27/29) and Tom Clack (Bridge B – 30/33) are all also over that mark.
In the First Division, just 12 points separate the top five teams with People’s Palace B leading the way by just a point from their Falmouth Docks counterparts.
The Truro-based side have 87 points, while the rest of the top five – St Austell C, Penpol A and Mounts Bay C are on 79, 75 and 75 respectively.
Falmouth’s William Pavry, who has played up a few times for the A team is unbeaten from his 15 matches, although veterans Nigel Cock (Mounts Bay C – 32/35), Nevil Thomas (People’s Palace A – 30/33) and Jon Sweet (Falmouth Docks B – 19/21) are all over 90% on the averages.
At the other end of the standings, Penpol B are rock bottom with just nine points from their 11 outings, but the race to avoid the second relegation spot looks set to be between Cape Cornwall B (30 from 10), Creekside B (25 from 11) and St Austell D (21 from nine).
The promotion race in the Second Division is also tight with Falmouth Docks D currently sitting clear of Godolphin C by a solitary point.
Falmouth sit on 86 but are just 10 ahead of their C team in fourth with Creekside C sandwiched inbetween on 79.
Nets and Edges (14 from 10) and St Agnes B (12 from 10) are both adrift at the bottom with a 17-point gap to navigate to catch People’s Palace D.
Of the three players to be over 90%, all three are from Falmouth, led by the C team’s Joe Wood who is on 31 from 33.
The Falmouth D duo of Paritosh Bedekar (28/30) and Peter Rowe (30/33) are ensuring they remain in the hunt.
Following a couple of withdrawals earlier in the season, the Third Division is down to nine teams with Falmouth Docks E out in front.
All of the top five have played eight times with Falmouth having a six-point advantage over Perranzabuloe who are seven ahead of Godolphin D.
St Austell H (22 from eight), Falmouth Docks F (22 from six) and Cape Cornwall D (21 from seven) are vying to ensure they don’t finish last.
Falmouth E’s Charlie Johns has a perfect record from his 23 outings while Godolphin’s Barry Dunstan is on 12 out of 12.
To view the fixtures for the second half of the season which gets underway on the week commencing Monday, January 5, visit https://westcornwall.ttleagues.com
The Cornwall County Closed Championships will be held at the Cornwall County Table Tennis Centre at Tregorrick Park, St Austell over the weekend of January 10 and 11.
The senior events take place on the Saturday with the juniors following the next day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.