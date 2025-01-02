THE annual Cornwall County Table Tennis Associations Closed Championships will be held across two Saturdays this month at the Cornwall Table Tennis Centre at Tregorrick Park in St Austell.
January 11 sees the Seniors battle it out before the Juniors take centre stage a week later.
The Championships bring together the finest table tennis talent across Cornwall for a number of tournaments to see who comes out on top as the county champion(s) within their category.
Competitors will battle it out for the Men’s Singles, Women's Singles, Under 40s Singles, Over 40s, Over 55s, Men's Doubles and Women's Doubles within the senior categories where Tom Clack and Erin Bryant will be looking to hold onto their crown in the Men's Singles and Women's Singles respectively.
There are also a number of categories to include Under 12 boys, Under 12 Girls, Cadet Boys, Cadet Girls, Junior boys, Junior Girls and doubles within the junior competitions.
Alfie Tangye will be looking to hold onto his singles titles he won in 2024 and we will have a new winner of the girls juniors with last year's champion Holly Davis no longer eligible.
The Championships are wide open, with a number of individuals more than capable of picking up the titles across all categories.
There are always upsets and surprises and there are likely to me more in the 2025 competitions! It can literally come down to a net or an edge!
Organiser Kelly Plumb said: "I've never seen such a wide open championship especially within the men's and women's singles categories.
“This is down to the growth of the sport within Cornwall and the number of juniors that have made their way from grassroots to seniors and the progress they've made within their games. We are in for an exciting few days!”