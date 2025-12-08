NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Cinderford 14 Camborne 19
CAMBORNE maintained top spot in National Two West on Saturday with a hard-earned victory in the Forest of Dean.
The Cornishmen headed to Gloucestershire with some changes from the win over Barnstaple as fly-half Rory O’Kane made his first start for the club having been recalled from a loan spell at St Austell, while lock Ben Watson appeared for the first time this season.
Prop Tommy-Lee Southworth started on his 200th appearance, while outside-centre Will Hennessy replaced Connor Gilbert who suffered a head injury a fortnight earlier.
Playing on the magnificent new artificial turf surface at Bell Sports Park, the Cherry and Whites gave a performance full of spirit and control to see off a pumped up home side.
Facing the breeze in the first half ‘Town’ opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a Harry Larkins unconverted try. After several patient phases of attack, lock Ben Watson’s pass gave Kyle Moyle the opportunity to send the right winger bursting over at the corner flag.
Cinderford then built their only sustained period of pressure of the afternoon, forcing Camborne to concede penalties defending desperately and eventually fall behind to a penalty try on 23 minutes.
The visitors soon responded courtesy of a catch and drive try dotted down by Ben Priddey with full-back Moyle adding the extras with a well-judged kick for 12-7.
Matters stayed that way up to the break with the prospect of a nip and tuck second period, with the home side and supporters sniffing victory.
Camborne’s disciplined reaction however was a second half of determined tackling and astute kicking to dominate territory with debutant fly-half Rory O’Kane giving an assured display.
On 52 minutes a Cherry and Whites attack broke down with an interception and a length of the field converted try from winger Samuel Smith put Cinderford in front against the run of play.
As the game wore on the ‘Town’ response was again measured and purposeful, seeking the match-winning opportunity.
The chance came with ten minutes remaining as a line-out was secured and the pack drove relentlessly infield to the goal line. Hooker Priddey profited with his 17th try of the season and Moyle knocked over the regulation conversion for 14-19.
Camborne duly controlled the final exchanges without alarm to seal victory and set up a mouth-watering top of the table clash with Luctonians, who are three points behind, at the Recreation Ground on Saturday (2pm).
Reflecting on Saturday, head coach Tom Kessell said: “We managed the game really well in the second half, particularly with how strong the wind was against us in the first 40.
“The only way they got into the game really was through an intercept and a penalty maul try, so the control we had overall was really pleasing.
“We knew heading into the Barnstaple game we had three really tough games on the trot, but to have beaten them and won at Cinderford means we’re two thirds through what we set out to do.
“We’re looking forward to Saturday, hopefully we can get another win and increase our lead.”
CAMBORNE: Moyle, Larkins, Hennessy, J Matavesi, Ducker, O’Kane, Boyce; Southworth, Priddey, Drew; Watson, Hughes; S Matavesi (capt), Nicholls, Buzza. Replacements: Beasley, Rodman, Fuca, Wedlake, Tanswell.
Tries: Larkins, Priddey (2); Convs: Moyle (2); Pens: N/A.
Camborne man-of-the-match: Sam Matavesi.
