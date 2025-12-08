Saturday, December 6 - Football
National League: Aldershot Tn 2 Altrincham 1, Forest Green Rov 1 Solihull Moors 1, FC Halifax Tn 4 Braintree Tn 0, Hartlepool Utd 0 Yeovil Tn 2, Morecambe 0 Boston Utd 3, Rochdale 2 Southend Utd 1 - Abandoned, Scunthorpe Utd 3 Tamworth 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bideford 1 Hartpury 2, Bishops Cleeve 1 Exmouth Tn 0, Bristol Manor Farm 2 Bashley 1, Brixham 0 Didcot Tn 2, Falmouth Tn v Shaftesbury - Post, Frome Tn 2 Sporting Club Inberrow 1, Malvern Tn 4 Tavistock 1, Melksham Tn 0 Mousehole 0, Portishead Tn 4 Larkhall Ath 2, Swindon Supermarine v Westbury Utd - Post, Winchester City 2 Willand Rov 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Bradford Tn 3 Wellington 1, Brislington v Newquay - Post, Helston Ath 1 Sidmouth Tn 1, Oldland Abbotonians v Street - Post, Paulton Rov v Torpoint Ath - Post, Saltash Utd v Clevedon Tn - Post, St Blazey v Shepton Mallet - Post.
South West Peninsula League, West Division: Launceston v Holsworthy - Post, Liskeard Ath v Penzance - Post, Millbrook v Bude Tn - Post, St Day 1 Camelford 4, Wadebridge Tn v Truro City - Post, Wendron Utd v Sticker - Post.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round: Dobwalls v Callington Tn - Post.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Altarnun v Foxhole Stars, Looe Tn v Kilkhampton, North Petherwin v Bodmin Tn, Polperro v Millbrook, St Mawgan v Callington Tn, Torpoint Ath v St Blazey; All games postponed.
Premier Division West: Hayle 6 Wendron Utd 0, Illogan RBL v St Ives Tn - Post, Ludgvan v Mullion - Post, Perranwell v St Day - Post, Redruth Utd v St Just - Post, St Agnes v Penryn Ath - Post.
Division One East: Newquay 8 Wadebridge Tn 1, St Breward 0 St Newlyn East 2, Saltash Utd 3 Pensilva 2.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 4 Wendron Utd 2, Dropship 5 Illogan RBL 1, Holman SC 3 Newlyn Non-Ath 3.
Division Two East: Bude Tn 8 Calstock 0.
Division Two West: Perranporth 2 St Agnes 1.
Division Three East: Launceston 0 St Merryn 3.
Division Three West: Constantine 2 Chacewater 2, Mullion 6 Perranporth 1.
Division Four West: Madron 1 Newlyn Non-Ath 5.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round: Lostwithiel v Week St Mary - Post.
George Evely Cup: Goonhavern Ath 3 Falmouth Utd 5.
Sunday, December 7 - Football
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bishops Lydeard v Torquay Utd - Post, Frampton Rgrs 2 Forest Green Rov 3, Gloucester City 1 Sherborne Tn 2, Poole Tn 4 Saltash Utd 0, Pucklechurch Sports v AEK Boco - Post.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division: Bodmin v RNAS Culdrose - Post, Saltash Borough 6 Redruth Utd 0, Sticker 5 St Agnes 1, St Dennis v Kilkhampton - Post.
Division One: Callington Tn v St Agnes, Padstow Utd v FXSU, Lanner v Wadebridge Tn; All games postponed.
Division Two: Porthleven v Launceston - H/W, St Buryan 1 Charlestown 3.
Saturday, December 6 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues 29 Cambridge 28, Coventry 61 London Scottish 10, Ealing Trailfinders 38 Caldy 0, Hartpury 33 Doncaster 33, Richmond 20 Ampthill 25, Worcester 40 Cornish Pirates 24.
National League Two West: Barnstaple 19 Lymm 12, Chester 39 Redruth 28, Cinderford 14 Camborne 19, Hinckley 24 Exeter Uni 13, Hornets 18 Old Redcliffians 15, Luctonians 26 Loughborough Students 17.
Regional One South West: Launceston 20 Exmouth 3, Marlborough 16 Devonport Services 31, Royal Wootton Bassett 20 Chew Valley 22, St Austell 31 Brixham 22, Topsham v Matson - H/W.
Regional Two South West: Cullompton 14 Crediton 17, Penzance-Newlyn 42 Teignmouth 20, Wadebridge Camels 31 Okehampton 28, Weston-super-Mare 67 Tiverton 12.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v St Ives - Post, Redruth 34 Saltash 17, Truro 24 Penryn 18.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 0 Wadebridge Camels 31, Camborne 58 Falmouth 22, Helston 55 St Just 24, Launceston v Newquay Hornets - Post, Liskeard-Looe 7 St Austell 5, Perranporth v Bude - Post.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v St Ives - Post, Illogan Park 47 Saltash 15, Lankelly-Fowey 34 Hayle 12, Roseland v St Agnes - Post.
Sunday, December 7- Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston 62 Oxford Harlequins 12.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Helston 12 Topsham Tempest 19, Truro 50 Cullompton 0.
