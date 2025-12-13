NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST (SATURDAY)
Camborne 29 Luctonians 15
The Cherry and Whites side saw two changes from the side that won at Cindeford a week earlier as winger Robin Wedlake and lock AJ Hussell returned in place of the unavailable Harry Larkins and Ben Watson and eased into a 19-5 lead at the break despite seeing Josh Matavesi sent-off inside three minutes for a punch.
The visitors themselves were reduced to 14 following two yellow cards to Jack Goodwin, and although they managed two unconverted tries in the second half, man-of-the-match Hussell’s score on 54 minutes plus Kyle Moyle’s penalty ensured a maximum haul and sent the Herefordshire side home without any reward.
The game burst into life inside three minutes as following a scuffle, referee Adam Wookey consulted with his assistants before red-carding Matavesi and sending Goodwin for a cool down.
However, within six minutes the hosts, who were going down the slope, were in front as after some good play following a kick to the corner, they went left which ended with Moyle sending a pass out to the wing where Alex Ducker was left unmarked. Moyle’s brilliant kick made it 7-0.
Both sides had their moments before a fine solo fun from flanker Jordan Nicholls doubled the advantage.
He took a pass from back-row partner Sam Matavesi some 35 metres out before bursting through and getting to the line despite being tackled close to the whitewash. Moyle added the extras for 14-0.
The home defence were causing plenty of problems whenever Luctonians got the ball, and nearly went further in front, but Wedlake couldn’t cling on to a difficult pass above his head.
To make the visitors’ day worse, Goodwin was then red-carded for a second yellow on 31 minutes having been penalised at a ruck, and after the penalty was kicked to the corner, the driving maul was finished off by veteran hooker Ben Priddey.
But Luctonians are up towards the top for a reason and scored with two minutes of the half remaining as skipper Ben Link sent in a line-out which he finished off himself from the driving maul. Scrum-half Owen Randall missed the first of three conversion attempts that went awry.
The Herefordshire side needed the first try of the second half and did so five minutes in as Randall’s kick through was seized upon by winger James Wheeler who dotted down in the left corner.
At 19-10 the visitors sensed their chance, but it was Camborne who got their bonus-point try on 54 minutes as after a move involving the majority of the team, man-of-the-match Hussell showed superb leg strength under pressure to get over from seven metres. Moyle’s kick was re-taken despite hitting the post, and he made no mistake.
On the hour the visitors fluffed their lines with a line-out deep in the 22, and three minutes later Moyle extended the lead to 29-10 with a penalty from 30 metres.
Luctonians gave themselves a glimmer on 67 minutes as after home No.8 Shaun Buzza was yellowed, the resulting driving maul was finished off once more by Link.
With two converted tries to draw level, the visitors had a chance, but strong home tackling, including a fine effort by Moyle on the dangerous Charlie Grimes, ensured Camborne head into Saturday’s derby at Redruth with the destiny of the title in their own hands.
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Robin Wedlake, Will Hennessy (George Edson, 78), Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth (Jack Andrew, 44), Ben Priddey, Jon Drew (Sam Rodman, 44); Adam Hughes, AJ Hussell; Sam Matavesi, Jordan Nicholls, Shaun Buzza (Chris Fuca, 76). Replacement not used: Will Tanswell.
Tries: Ducker, Nicholls, Priddey, Hussell; Convs: Moyle (3); Pens: Moyle.
Cherry and Whites’ man-of-the-match: AJ Hussell.
