EXETER Chiefs boss Rob Baxter has thrown down the gauntlet to his rising stars, urging them to “step up to the plate” as he reshuffles his side for Sunday’s daunting European Challenge Cup trip to Racing 92.
The Chiefs launched their campaign with a dominant 42-12 win over the Cheetahs last Sunday, but Baxter knows the mood will be very different in Paris, where Racing’s heavyweight squad and home support present one of the toughest away days in Europe.
With Premiership rivals Saracens looming next week – and mandatory rest periods ruling out several senior figures – Baxter is giving youth its chance. The Devon club will field a fresher, less experienced matchday squad, and the director of rugby is demanding they seize the opportunity.
Baxter said: “We’ve got guys who we need to give a mandatory break to but also, we’ve got a wider squad that we need to use if we’re going to have success across three different competitions.
“At the moment, we’ve got a good energy amongst the group and a good vibe. The important thing for us is that we go over to France with the expectation that we’ll take points away from the game. We want to perform from minute one and stay in the game.”
“We’ve discussed being ultra-competitive, playing in a way we think could make us successful against a big French team. If you’re competitive for long enough to then add energy from the bench, then you can create lots of opportunities to do well.”
Loosehead prop Ethan Burger and hooker Julian Heaven return to the side to start in the front row with tighthead prop Jimmy Roots, who featured in last weekend’s win over the Cheetahs.
Skipper Lewis Pearson partners with Rusi Tuima in the second row, a comfortable pairing for the two who have been playing together since they were teenagers in the Chiefs academy.
Kane James is promoted to the starting XV wearing the number eight shirt with Richard Capstick and Martin Moloney packing down on the flanks.
Scrum-half Charlie Chapman partners EPCR debutant Ben Coen at fly-half. Will Rigg and Harry Ascherl start together in the centre-field with another EPCR debut with Campbell Ridl on the wing. Dan John on the wing and Will Haydon-Wood at full-back round out the back three.
Baxter added: “I’m not going to try to predict Racing’s team, all I can do is make sure we’re focused on ourselves and what we need to do.”
The game kicks off at 2pm in the UK [1pm local time] with a livestream available on the EPCR website.
Exeter Chiefs: Will Haydon-Wood; Dan John, Harry Ascherl, Will Rigg, Campbell Ridl; Ben Coen, Charlie Chapman; Ethan Burger, Julian Heaven, Jimmy Roots; Lewis Pearson (c), Rusi Tuima; Richard Capstick, Martin Moloney, Kane James. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Khwezi Mona, Oscar Beckerleg, Ethan Roots, Greg FIsilau, Tom Cairns, Ollie Batson
