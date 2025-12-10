Saturday, December 13 - Football
FA Trophy, Third Round (3pm): Southend Utd v Truro City.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Falmouth Tn, Mousehole v Malvern Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Bridgwater Utd v Saltash Utd, Paulton Rov v St Austell, Torpoint Ath v Street.
SWPL, West Division (3pm): Bude Tn v Camelford, Dobwalls v Launceston, Elburton Villa v Penzance, Holsworthy v Millbrook, Liskeard Ath v Wadebridge Tn, St Day v Callington Tn.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Bodmin Tn v Altarnun.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v St Just, Penryn Ath v Wendron Utd, Perranwell v Redruth Utd, Porthleven v Mullion, St Ives Tn v St Agnes.
Division One East (2.30pm): St Dominick v Newquay, St Newlyn East v Torpoint Ath, St Stephen v Lifton, Wadebridge Tn v Liskeard Ath.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v Hayle, Falmouth Utd v Mawnan, Illogan RBL v Wendron Utd, Penzance v Newlyn Non-Ath, Probus v Porthleven.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Biscovey, Gorran v St Dennis, Lanreath v Roche, Lostwithiel v Bude Tn, Mevagissey v St Mawgan, Tregony v Calstock.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v Lizard Argyle, Frogpool & Cusgarne v Goonhavern Ath, Lanner v St Ives Mariners, Mawnan v Perranporth, Perranwell v St Just, St Agnes v St Buryan.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Launceston v Boscastle, Looe Tn v North Petherwin, Newquay v Indian Queens, St Merryn v Delabole Utd, St Teath v Kilkhampton.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v Penryn Ath, Dropship v Chacewater, Mawgan v Troon, Mullion v Constantine, Perranporth v Probus, Stithians v RNAS Culdrose.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Cleer, Lifton v Lostwithiel, St Dennis v St Neot, St Minver v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v Helston OB, Lizard Argyle v Speak Out Utd, Newlyn Non-Ath v Tremough, Wendron Utd v Madron.
Cornwall Junior Cup (2pm): Lostwithiel v Week St Mary.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup (2pm, unless stated): Boscastle v Millbrook, Kilkhampton v St Day (1pm), North Petherwin v Dropship, Pendeen Rov v Callington Tn, St Blazey v Hayle, Sticker v St Teath, Troon v Illogan RBL.
Sunday, December 14 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bishops Lydeard v Saltash Utd.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division: RNAS Culdrose v Saltash Borough (2.30pm), Sticker v Kilkhampton (2pm).
Division One (2pm, unless stated): FXSU v Lanner, Padstow Utd v Wendron Utd, Redruth Utd v St Agnes, Wadebridge Tn v Ludgvan (2.30pm).
Division Two (2pm): Big Shots Saints v Dropship, Biscovey v St Buryan, Charlestown v Launceston, Porthleven v Falmouth.
Friday, December 12 - Rugby
Championship: Cornish Pirates v Bedford Blues, Nottingham v Ealing Trailfinders.
Saturday, December 13 - Rugby
Championship: Caldy v Coventry, Cambridge v Chinnor, Doncaster v Ampthill, London Scottish v Hartpury, Worcester v Richmond.
National League Two West: Camborne v Luctonians, Exeter Uni v Hornets, Loughborough Students v Chester, Lymm v Cinderford, Old Redcliffians v Taunton Titans, Redruth v Hinckey, Syston v Barnstaple.
Regional One South West: Chew Valley v Brixham, Devonport Services v Royal Wootton Bassett, Exmouth v Sidmouth, Launceston v Matson, Lydney v St Austell, Topsham v Marlborough.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Wadebridge Camels, Cullompton v Teignmouth, Ivybridge v North Petherton, Okehampton v Winscombe, Penzance-Newlyn v Weston-super-Mare, Tiverton v Wellington.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Barnstaple, Newton Abbot v Penryn, Paignton v Plymstock Oaks, Saltash v Truro, St Ives v Redruth, Wiveliscombe v Torquay Ath.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v Launceston, Helston v Camborne, Liskeard-Looe v Bodmin, St Austell v Falmouth, St Just v Newquay Hornets, Wadebridge Camels v Perranporth.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v Lankelly-Fowey, Hayle v Roseland, St Agnes v Illogan Park, St Ives v Saltash.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Ivybridge v Launceston.
Sunday, December 14- Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cullompton v Newbury, Guilford Gazelles v Cheltenham Tigers, Reading Abbey v Havant.
Women’s NC 1 South West (West): Avonmouth v Penryn, Winscombe v Okehampton, Yeovil v Hornets.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford v Paignton, Bude v Cullompton, Exeter Saracens v Devonport Services, Newton Abbot v Topsham Tempest, Truro v Helston.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West): Camborne v Kingsbridge, Plymouth Argaum v St Austell, Saltash v Falmouth.
