ST AUSTELL head coach Sam Parsons felt his side ‘had all the answers’ last weekend as they prepare for tomorrow’s trip to Lydney in Regional One South West.
The Saints, who are now unbeaten in six games, having won just one of their first five, start the second half of the season with a tough outing to Regentsholme to face a side who comfortably secured victory at Tregorrick Park back in September.
However, Parsons was quick to praise his side for their success over much-fancied Brixham last Saturday as they ran in five tries in a fine team display.
He said: “I was delighted with last Saturday. As always, when we played Brixham it was a full-blooded affair and the tempo was set really early on.
“Both sides looked to play and for a while was a little bit like you score, we score.
“It felt like it was the team that could go back-to-back on the scoreboard first that would get a foothold in the game and that’s exactly what happened.
“Once we got the two-score cushion I thought we really controlled the game well and thoroughly deserved the lead at the break.
“At half-time we spoke about energy, body language and accuracy and how if we won the battle in those areas it would be enough to see out the game.
“Our defence was at the forefront of that win and we held our standards and discipline when Brixham tried to pile on the pressure we seemed to have all the answers.”
Parsons also paid tribute to back-rowers Cam Taylor and Adam Powell, the former who was awarded the man-of-the-match award.
“I have to mention the work-rate of our pack and in particular Cam Taylor and Adam Powell who are week-on-week putting in these performances and huge amounts of effort and maybe not get the plaudits they deserve.
“Our backs were at our most dangerous and we are showing so much fluidity in the way lads are comfortable to play multiple positions during the game.
“It shows huge concentration and ability to know your roles at anytime, so credit to every single one of them.”
Since winning 36-13 in Cornwall, Lydney have enjoyed a fine season and have an overall record of six wins and two draws from their 10 outings, and are 12 points behind leaders Devonport Services with a game in-hand.
St Austell’s next four fixtures see them welcome Devonport for a Christmas cracker next Saturday before a difficult January sees them tackle Exmouth, second-placed Topsham and Cornish rivals Launceston.
However, with a massive cushion on the bottom two, St Austell can attack each game with no real pressure as they look to challenge towards the top four.
Parsons continued: “This week is a completely different test as we start the round of return fixtures.
Lydney have had a very strong season, but like anyone we have identified a few areas we can look to attack and get the upper hand.
“The boys have had a great week’s training and as always after a win, confidence is high and competition for places is allowing it to be super competitive.”
However, there has been some disruption to the side that has won five of their last six outings, the other being a draw at Marlborough.
Parsons said: “We’ve had some bad news this week with losing the massive influence of Ben Saunders.
“Ben was on his way to another man-of-the-match performance last week, but broke his thumb early on and although he tried to play through, he lost all grip power.
“He has had surgery and we wish him a speedy recovery and hope to have him back in the new year.
“His absence means Dan Navas comes in on the wing with Chris Ashwin and Matt Shepherd moving to fly-half and full-back respectively, while Rory Jago comes on to the bench.”
But it’s not just the backs which has a change as Camborne prop Archie Rolls debuts.
Parsons concluded: “Dan Bennett also picked up a nasty knee injury that will keep him out for a while, although we are waiting on scan results to know the full extent.
“This has meant with Peter Rowe and Matthew Boothby still on the sidelines we have welcomed in Archie on loan, and he will go straight into the starting line-up.”
Elsewhere around the club this weekend, the Sinners take on fellow mid-table side Falmouth at home in Counties Two Cornwall (2.30pm) on Saturday, while the ladies visit fellow winless side Plymouth Argaum in Women’s NC 3 South West (West) on Sunday (2.30pm).
ST AUSTELL at Lydney: Matt Shepherd, Archie Bees, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Jamie Stanlake; Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell; Archie Rolls, Peter Harris, Charlie Nicholson; Mark Vian (co-captain), Tom Daniel; Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Riley Raikes, Kyle Marriott, Rory Jago.
