LAUNCESTON have made just one change from last weekend’s victory over Exmouth for tomorrow’s home clash with bottom side Matson.
The All Blacks had only won one of their previous seven games, but a sterling performance against the Devonians, saw them move nine points clear of second bottom Marlborough who they visit next week.
Alex Bartlett, George Bone and Charlie Atwood were all recalled last Saturday, and unsurprisingly are retained.
Lock Torin Clarke dislocated his shoulder against Exmouth and will be out for a few weeks with player/coach George Harris coming in at flanker.
Rowley is once again captain as skipper Tom Sandercock continues to take his time coming back from concussion.
One bit of good news is that Argentinian playmaker Jose Luis Juarez is named on the bench and could make his first appearance since rejoining from Exmouth recently.
While Launceston start as heavy favourites against a Matson side who have won just twice in 10 outings and had to concede last weekend’s trip to Topsham, the Castles make the short trip up to Bude looking to build on their victory at St Just.
Last weekend their clash with Newquay Hornets fell foul of the weather, but Dan pearce’s side, who name a similar side to the one 13 days ago, will quietly fancy their chances.
That said, Bude are a tough proposition on home turf, and sit just six points off second-placed Helston who welcome leaders Camborne Seconds.
LAUNCESTON v Matson: James Tucker, Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, George Hillson, Charlie Atwood; Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Charlie Tummon, George Bone; Ben Hancock, George Harris, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Jose Luis Juarez.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES at Bude: Richard Jasper, Freddie Ward, Rhys Hughes, Morgan Woods, Mitch Acres; Dan Pearce, Corey Sillifant; Oli Martin, Luke Howe, Tom Stevens; Dom Theobald, Ben Greene, Tyler Westlake, Finn Stiles, Callum Johns. Replacements: Tom Walton, Lewis Dennis, Chris Hall, Mark Knight.
