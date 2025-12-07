By Lucy Beacham at Polson Bridge
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Launceston 20 Exmouth 3
THE All Blacks bounced back from their poor showing against Devonport Services by producing a fine defensive performance to see off Exmouth at Polson Bridge.
Launceston head coach Ryan Westren made three changes from the side beaten in Plymouth as Alex Bartlett, George Bone and Charlie Atwood all came into the side for Charlie Short, the injured Cian Baker and Tom Anderton.
The opening exchanges were dominated by the Devonians who soon found themselves banging away on the home try line, however they gave away a penalty and the hosts could breath again.
Launceston then took the lead before the 15-minute mark as after the visitors continued to apply pressure, fly-half George Hillson intercepted a pass deep inside his own 22 and ran nearly the entire length of the field to score. James Tucker’s kick was missed but the Cornishmen led 5-0.
Exmouth were dominating the scrums, but in the 23rd minute the hosts doubled their lead.
They used a rolling maul to gain territory before passing the ball out to Hillson, who offloaded to Ollie Bebbington who was tackled just short of the line. However, scrum-half Charlie Atwood picked the ball up and dived over to score in the far-left corner. Tucker missed the conversion (10-0).
Exmouth used their strength to push the home side back in the scrums in the 37th minute and the visitors passed the ball out wide for the backs who charged towards the try line but outside-centre Ben Bryant was sin-binned for a tap interception. However, the visitors’ resulting line-out went awry.
However, the Cockles were soon back in the home 22 and lock Torin Clarke was also shown a yellow card for repeatedly giving away scrum penalties.
Remarkably, the hosts found themselves down to 12 when Bartlett was sin-binned for interfering in the line-out, but they somehow survived through to the break unscathed despite being driven back over their own line at a scrum. But the quick-thinking of Hillson saw him dot the ball down first before an Exmouth attacker.
The second half started relatively quietly, but after conceding a penalty for a high tackle on 53 minutes, Exmouth fly-half George Meadows knocked over the three points to make it 10-3.
Nine minutes later the home side saw their lead back to 10 as the Devonians gave away a penalty in front of the posts for holding on after the tackle, and Tucker calmly stepped forward to do the honours. (13-3).
The visitors were gradually getting frustrated and in the 77th minute lock Jack Fahy was shown a yellow card for starting a scuffle. It meant the penalty his side had won was reversed.
Launceston then guaranteed victory in injury-time. After keeping possession and going through the phases, it was inside-centre Cam Fogden that went over in the right corner. Tucker nailed a fine conversion as the game ended 20-3 in the All Blacks’ favour.
The Cornishmen host bottom side Matson on Saturday (3pm), looking to make it back-to-back victories.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, George Hillson, Charlie Atwood; Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Charlie Tummon, Torin Clarke; George Bone, Ben Hancock, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, George Harris.
Tries: Hillson, Atwood, Fogden; Convs: Tucker; Pens: Tucker.
Launceston man-of-the-match: George Hillson.
