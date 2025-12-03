LAUNCESTON Rugby Club have announced their third signing in the space of a fortnight as Argentinian back Jose Luis Juarez has rejoined from Regional One South West side Exmouth.
The diminutive playmaker, who can play in various positions, moved to the East Devon side at the start of the season from Polson Bridge (3pm), but has returned back to help Ryan Westren’s side as they look to pull clear of the bottom two and towards mid-table in the coming weeks.
Juarez, who watched the All Blacks’ defeat at Devonport on Saturday from the touchline, will hope to be included in the matchday 18 on Saturday when Launceston host the Cockles.
Juarez’s return will give head coach Ryan Westren several options.
Although keen to play at fly-half he is also at home at outside-centre, full-back or even the wing.
A silky runner with quickfire feet, if he can get up to speed and show some of the glimpses of his undoubted talent, Launceston’s supporters could be in for a treat over the coming months.
