WITH four games remaining of the calendar year, Launceston will look to turn narrow losses into victories, starting with a trip to leaders Devonport Services tomorrow in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
The Plymouth-based outfit were relegated from National League Two (West) over the summer after a solitary season at Step Four, but unsurprisingly have started like a train so far, amassing seven wins and one draw from their nine outings.
They have managed to do that despite a lengthy injury list, but such is the depth at the Rectory, they were able to go to nearest challengers Topsham last weekend and grind out a 31-31 draw with three converted tries in the second half.
While the hosts will start as favourites, Launceston have been mightily unlucky in recent weeks.
Four of their last five defeats have all been by a score or in the dying stages, and they could easily be sitting far higher up the table than their current position of eighth.
Such is the competitive nature of the division, they are just five points off Exmouth in fifth and four ahead of second bottom from Marlborough.
The recent returns of back-five forward Torin Clarke and scrum-half George Hillson from Plymouth Albion, who both their made returns last weekend, have only added to the optimism, although it has meant head coach Ryan Westren has had to make some big selection calls for tomorrow.
From last week’s side that led 17-0 at the break before losing late on at home to Lydney who registered 20 unanswered points, there are three changes to the starting XV.
Rory Mead starts at hooker in place of Levent Bulut who drops to the bench, while the return of George Bone to the squad from a shoulder injury means George Harris misses out on the squad altogether. Brandon Rowley, who will captain the side in place of the injured Tom Sandercock, is back in his favoured No.8 spot having recently been utilised at inside-centre.
His inclusion sees key man Ben Hancock switch to openside-flanker with Charlie Tummon on the other side.
The other two alterations are in the backs as with Sandercock missing, Tom Anderson comes in at full-back which allows James Tucker to take the 10 shirt and partner Hillson as the half-backs.
With Rowley back in the pack, his place at 12 goes to Cam Fogden who replaces Morgan Woods who is turning out for the Castles at St Just.
Joining him in West Cornwall is Alex Bartlett who has been an ever-present in the match day 18 so far this term.
Fogden’s inclusion after suffering a concussion in their league opener with Topsham back in early September, will be a huge positive for Westren who recently admitted their attack needs to ‘function better’.
Looking ahead to the game, Westren feels they aren’t far away from turning encouraging performances into more reward.
He said: “I thought our first half performance last week was the best of the season so far.
“The stuff we’ve been working on in training showed and at half-time I asked the boys to do the same again.
“They scored soon after which gave them some momentum, and although we knew one more score would have probably won us the game, we couldn’t get it.
“They got more and more belief as it went on, a couple of decisions went against us and in the end they took the win in the last couple of minutes.”
He continued: “We may not be getting the results we’d lik, but there are plenty of positives for us to take and we’re on the edge of getting it right, but we need to make sure we make it a reality.”
With just three replacements allowed in Regional One South West, Westren admits this week has been his first real tough selection of the season.
He said: “I’ve had to make some tough calls this week, but as a coach sometimes it’s the nature of sport.
“Sometimes the needs of the team have to come first and it can often depend on the particular game that week, but it’s up to players to train well, play well and make themselves indispensable so that when everybody is available, they are in the squad and not in the conversation to be dropped.”
Launceston make the short trip down to Devonport as underdogs, but have won three of their last six games against the Plymothians dating back to 2018.
He concluded: “Being a city club they have plenty of numbers and are very well coached by Ben (Russell) who I used to play with up in London.
“They have a very strong set-piece and play very efficient rugby.
“They don’t take many unnecessary risks and they’re certainly not a team that’s going to implode, so it’s going to be a tough battle, but one we feel with the squad that we’ve picked, that can go there with the intensity required to go at it from minute one to 80.”
The Castles also have a crunch clash in Counties Two Cornwall as they make the long trip down to St Just (2.30pm).
Just two points separate the two, but with the league almost split into two, games around them will be crucial if Launceston are to survive following last season’s promotion.
They did secure a bonus point at Perranporth last time out, but could do with more in West Cornwall.
LAUNCESTON at Devonport Services: Tom Anderton; Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, James Tucker, George Hillson; Charlie Short, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Cian Baker, Torin Clarke; Charlie Tummon, Ben Hancock, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Levent Bulut, George Bone, Charlie Atwood.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES: Richard Jasper, Freddie Ward, Rhys Hughes, Morgan Woods, Mitch Acres, Dan Pearce, Ollie Tomkies; Oli Martin, Luke Howe, Tom Stevens; Ed Dudden, Alex Bartlett; Tyler Westlake, Finn Stiles, Chris Hall. Replacements: Ben Greene, Mark Knight, Callum Smith, Lewis Dennis.
