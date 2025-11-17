FORMER Launceston joint head coach Ian Goldsmith admitted it was ‘a bit of a no-brainer’ to leave the club back in September.
The 54-year-old former Plymouth Albion and Launceston lock departed just two days after their Regional One South West opener at home to Topsham.
Goldsmith had been in joint charge alongside Ryan Westren since the start of the 2017/18 campaign following the club’s relegation from the old National Three South West into South West One West.
A thrilling play-off final victory over Old Centralians in April 2019 saw them promoted back to Step Five where they have remained ever since, and over the last three seasons have finished in the top half.
Giving his side of events, Goldsmith said: “Ryan and I were called into a board meeting where the board said that a number of the players weren’t happy.
“Ryan and I put up a bit of a defence as while we acknowledged that the results hadn’t been good enough at the end of last season which only amplified the situation, what we’d done over pre-season and against Topsham provided the evidence that the players were with us.
“We had 30 to 40 at training during the summer and had put in some good displays in pre-season and against Topsham who have since shown how good a team they are.
“The board were insistent on that, but we’ve always said any issues would be dealt quickly as you don’t want it to manifest and get worst.
“I was perhaps the problem and had a think about it overnight and decided it was in the best interests for everyone that I leave, so in the end it was a bit of a no-brainer.”
He continued: “I was always going to walk away at the end of this season anyway. I was probably seven or eight years older than the next oldest coach - as someone at Brixham remarked last season - and although I didn’t want to leave during the season, it was quite obvious something needed to change.
“We aren’t in a strong position where we had lots and lots of really good players, so if there’s an issue between you and the players, it’s better to leave.”
While it didn’t end as how he would like, Goldsmith, who has no desire at present to return to the game, admitted it was some ride.
He said: “Overall it was really enjoyable. Obviously it’s very tough when results aren’t going your way, but seeing young players develop, both as players and as people, while winning fairly consistently at a decent level, is great.
“We had some super highs with the Cornwall Cup wins and winning promotion and reaching the final of the Papa Johns Cup (at Worcester), as well as establishing ourselves as a solid Step Five team on a fairly limited budget.
“We also did a lot of good things within the community and tried to bring the various aspects of the club together, including putting on coaching clinics with the minis and juniors.
“Overall I feel like Ryan and I left the club in a much better position than when we took the job on, and hopefully Ryan can continue to take the club forward.
“I’d like to thank everybody at the club and those who messaged me whether that’s the players, former players, the supporters or coaches from rival clubs.”
