By Paul Hayes at Tregorrick Park
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
St Austell 56 Sidmouth 0
ST AUSTELL produced a fine performance to move off the bottom of the table with an emphatic victory over mid-table Sidmouth at Tregorrick Park.
The Saints raced into an early lead and never looked back as they scored eight tries which included braces from Dan Tyrrell, Archie Bees and Hector Bright.
The two teams stood tall before a respectful crowd in remembrance of the sacrifices of service personnel, but within 10 minutes the Saints were tries up.
Pressure from the kick-off saw Sidmouth trapped on their five-metre line and flanker Cam Taylor reacted first to a charge down to open the scoring with fly-half Ben Saunders adding the extras.
The high tempo attacks continued and the Saints quickly recycled the ball to spread it wide allowing full-back Bees to score in the opposite corner (12-0).
From the restart, flanker Hector Bright gathered the ball to blast a path through green ranks. Winger Max Bullen was on hand to keep the attack flowing before offloading to scrum-half Tyrrell to finish under the posts (19-0).
The Saints kept the scoreboard ticking with a Ben Saunders penalty (22-0) before Tyrrell sniped over for the bonus point try after 25 minutes (29-0). Remarkably it was the Saints’ first bonus point of the season.
Not surprisingly, the intensity level dipped, but the home remained on the front foot and added another Saunders penalty before half-time.
Sidmouth came out for the second period determined to stem the tide, but were quickly undone by a swift counter-attack finished by Bright in the corner.
An injury to winger Arthur Fletcher saw a reshuffle of the backline with Bees moving to wing, Saunders dropping into the full-back position and Exeter Chiefs Academy prospect Rory O’Kane coming on for his Saints debut at fly-half.
The Saints were being forced to defend for long periods, however a penalty for offside on halfway gave the home side the opportunity to reassert themselves in the Sidmouth 22.
A well-executed line-out routine set up a driving maul that was finished by hooker Pete Harris (42-0).
With the game entering the final ten minutes the visitors went in search of a consolation score, but they faced a rearguard action that was determined to secure a shutout.
The Saints defended with aggression and discipline to continually drive Sidmouth backwards forcing them to play high-risk rugby.
Bright ripped the ball from a Sidmouth carrier before outpacing the green line to score his second try and Bees completed his brace after intercepting a pass. O’Kane added both conversions to make the final score 56-0.
The Saints have been threatening a performance like this all season, one where all the individual component parts finally clicked together.
The Cornishmen have this Saturday off before a testing block of five games to Christmas which could define the second half of the season.
It starts with two long distance away games at bottom half sides Royal Wootton Bassett and Matson, before tackling some of the league’s top sides.
ST AUSTELL: Bees, A Fletcher, Plummer (co-captain), Stanlake, Bullen, Saunders, Tyrrell; Bennett, Harris, Nicholson, Vian (co-captain), T Daniel; Bright, Taylor, Powell. Replacements: Raikes, Shepherd, O’Kane.
Tries: Taylor, Bees (2), Tyrrell (2); Bright (2), Harris; Convs: Saunders (3), O’Kane (2); Pens: Saunders (2).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.