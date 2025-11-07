LAUNCESTON have made two changes from their thrilling victory over Brixham on October 25 for tomorrow’s trip to Chew Valley in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
The All Blacks trailed 22-8 at the break against their promotion-chasing visitors, but a three-try salvo which culminated in a late breakaway score from man-of-the-match Ben Hancock gave them a precious five points even though the visitors missed a late conversion for a draw.
It means Ryan Westren’s side are in mid-table, seven points behind Exmouth in third, but the same clear of second bottom Matson.
With three of the current top four to play in Devonport Services, Lydney and Exmouth to round off the first half of the season, a victory in Somerset is important.
Westren has to do without influential lock George Bone with his place going to Finn Stiles as Charlie Tummon switches from blindside flanker to Bone’s four shirt.
The other alteration sees Charlie Atwood return at scrum-half, which allows Tom Sanderock to go to fly-half and James Tucker to full-back as Tom Anderton drops down to the seconds.
On the bench there is a welcome return for front five forward Charlie Short who has been working, as he joins Levent Bulut and Morgan Woods in hoping to make an impact.
Chew had a tough season last year having been challengers the season before, while this time they sit third from last with two victories and five defeats.
That said, they have had a nightmare run of fixtures.
After seeing off bottom side St Austell in their opener before a superb victory at Brixham, they then lost at home to Matson.
Since then they have faced the current top four as Lydney, Devonport, Exmouth and latterly Topsham have all emerged victorious.
However, with four winnable games now before their return date with Brixham, the Somerset side, like Launceston, will fancy their chances.
Reflecting on the Brixham victory and looking ahead to the trip to Chew Valley, Westren said: “The Brixham game was a bit of a flip on what has been happening to us lately, but we don’t want that to be a one-off result. But to be 22-8 down against a good side and come back to win, the boys showed great character and resolve.
“Towards the end it got a bit nerve-wracking and it was pretty obvious they were going to score, but for them to do so in the corner was a bit of a lifeline and thankfully the kicker missed.”
Launceston have had a mixed time of it at Chew in recent years, winning for the first time there last season following two previous defeats.
Westren knows it won’t be easy and expects another close contest.
He said: “Chew Valley have turned it around a bit and it’s never an easy place to go, but we’ll go there with confidence off the back of Brixham. We’ll be confident with what we’re doing and it’s about staying in the fight going into the last 20 minutes and then hopefully coming away with another positive result.
“But it’s a very small pitch which takes some getting used to, so we need to make sure we’re spot on with our work in the collision and in defence, and get our game-plan right which we’ve been working on throughout the week so we can go there and execute it.”
Elsewhere around the club on Saturday, the Castles welcome Bodmin in Counties Two Cornwall (2.30pm).
Both sides have yet to win this season and if Launceston are to finish outside of the bottom two come the spring, victory is paramount against a side who have already had to concede twice this term.
Coaches Dan Pearce and Mike Haines have a few more options this week which includes the return of skipper Simon Burden at prop.
There could also be a debut off the bench for new player Lewis Dennis.
LAUNCESTON at Chew Valley: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Brandon Rowley, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), Charlie Atwood; Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Charlie Tummon, Cian Baker; Finn Stiles, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Charlie Short, Levent Bulut, Morgan Woods.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v Bodmin: Mark Knight; Ollie Mason, Rhys Hughes, Richard Jasper, Freddie Ward; Tom Anderton, Ollie Tomkies; Tom Stevens, Luke Howe, Simon Burden (capt); Ed Dudden, Ben Greene; Callum Hall, Tyler Westlake, Dom Theobald. Replacements: Harvey Basford, Lewis Dennis, Dan Pearce, Kuda Chisango.
