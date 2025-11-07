ST AUSTELL look set to give a debut to talented fly-half Rory O’Kane when they welcome Sidmouth in a crunch home clash in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
While a tough run of fixtures hasn’t helped, the Saints find themselves bottom of a congested table with just 10 points from seven games.
However, with winnable games against sides around them coming up in the shape of Royal Wootton Bassett and Matson, head coach Sam Parsons will hope his side can propel themselves up the league.
A week off awaits after Saturday before they start a demanding block of five straight Saturdays before Christmas.
Last time out saw the Cornishmen draw 16-16 at strugglers Marlborough, a result Parsons felt ‘slipped away’.
He said: “The Marlborough game (October 25) seems like a long time ago now, but it was another one that seemed to slip away from us really when we were in complete control.
“The score obviously finished 16-16, however we left 10 points on the tee and had a few good moments which we just couldn’t quite finish, which would of put the scoreline away from Marlborough and added the pressure in the final stages.
“They did well to stick around in the game and obviously got the last kick of the game to finish level.”
That result left St Austell just three points off third bottom Chew Valley, while Marlborough, who are eighth in the 12-team division, are just five ahead.
Sidmouth are exactly halfway in sixth on 19 points from their seven starts, but Parsons feels they can be got at, and has been pleased by his side’s work in the build-up.
He said: “Training this week has been great. Last week we only trained once to get a bit of running in the legs and this week we’ve trained really hard and the boys have had a real focus on tempo in attack.
“There been a really good feeling around the club and the boys are full of excitement and can’t wait to get back on the field at home.”
Sidmouth have three wins and four defeats but have secured seven bonus points, while the Saints who have yet to score four tries in a game this season or lose within seven.
Parsons continued: “I’ve said this before, but every game is important. Wins are hard to come by in this league but we can go on a run at any point.
“We have this game against Sidmouth then another week off and then we’ve got a block of five, so we’re definitely looking to pick up some points in the next month or so heading into Christmas.
“Looking ahead to Sidmouth, they have got some very experienced heads.
“They are physical and they like to take you on up front, so we’re expecting a bit of a dog fight upfront. But we’re also looking forward to the opportunity to try and expose them in the wider channels and look to play with some high-tempo rugby.”
St Austell named an unchanged side from the Marlborough game although there are three changes on the bench.
With Matt Boothby having suffered a meniscus tear which has ruled him out for four weeks and fellow prop Peter Rowe still out injured, youngster Riley Raikes provides front row cover.
Player-coach Matt Shepherd is fit enough to return to the squad having made just one cameo appearance off the bench all season, while former Exeter Chiefs Under-18s fly-half O’Kane, who started his career at Penryn, is set for a debut having joined on loan from National League Two (West) leaders Camborne.
Parsons concluded: “It’s the first involvement in the squad for young Rory who we’ve got on loan. He looks a very exciting prospect and comfortable anywhere across the back line, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings to the club and looking forward to getting him on the field.”
ST AUSTELL v Sidmouth: Archie Bees; Arthur Fletcher, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Jamie Stanlake, Max Bullen; Ben Saunders, Dan Tyrrell; Dan Bennett, Peter Harris, Charlie Nicholson; Mark Vian (co-captain), Tom Daniel; Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Riley Raikes, Matt Shepherd, Rory O’Kane.
