WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP SECOND-ROUND
St Austell 2 Dobwalls 4
DOBWALLS defied their poor league form on Wednesday night to run out 4-2 winners at Western League Premier Division strugglers St Austell in the Cornwall Senior Cup.
The Dingos had missed two golden opportunities in recent weeks in only picking up a point from two home clashes with St Day and Sticker in the South West Peninsula League Premier West, but responded in style against their one-league higher opponents at Poltair Park.
St Austell, who are managed by Adam Castlehouse who was part of Dobwalls’ coaching staff last term under previous coaches Ben Washam and Brad Gargett, have also had a tough campaign so far, but both sides scored inside the opening 10 minutes.
First, the hosts went ahead in controversial circumstances from kick-off as following a ball into the box, a scramble ended it with it being put in by winger Bailey Bellis in despite visiting centre-half Ryan Winfield being kicked in the head which meant a five-minute delay and his withdrawal to be replaced by under 18 debutant Valentine Ogakwu.
Despite the setback the visitors were level shortly after as dangerman Alex Oshinyemi was fouled in the box, allowing skipper Kieran Owen to knock in the spot-kick.
A scrappy encounter meant chances were at a premium, but the visitors went ahead 40 minutes in when a decent move ended with Oshinyemi finishing superbly.
While that was good, Oshinyemi’s second in the fourth minute of injury-time was even better.
The talented teenager, who was a thorn to the Lillywhites’ backline all evening, was found by a long cross-field ball before cutting inside and once again finding the net.
Dobwalls were much-improved after the break, but St Austell were given a lifeline with 17 to play when a loose pass was intercepted and a brilliant shot from George Davey found the top corner from 20 yards, giving Matt Westall no chance.
But the villagers sealed their passage through to the last eight in fine style on 88 minutes.
A corner came out to Cam Copp on the edge of the box and he unleashed a thunderbolt to give Josh Clark no chance.
Reflecting on the evening, Dobwalls boss Kevin McCann said: “Overall we know we could've played better but we also never really looked troubled and could've scored more.
“All the young lads battled and showed we're going the right way as a club - Alex getting man-of-the-match for a fantastic display but also a special mention to young Valentine Ogakwu who had to come on after a minute in defence for his full debut. He put in a superb performance and didn’t let anything get past him.
“It was a good night for us which now leads into a massive league game when we entertain Truro City Reserves on Saturday.”
ST AUSTELL: Josh Clark; Alfie Middleton, Lewie Rendle, Theo Roberts, Billy Coton (capt), Blake Colton, Matt Pilkington, George Davey, Jake Harris, Blake Taylor, Bailey Bellis. Subs: James Francis, Tjay Marshall, Josh Geary, Sam Lang, David Joseph.
DOBWALLS: Matt Westall; Cam Copp, Dan Frazer, Ryan Winfield, Cam Dymond; Jack Ssengendo, Levi Cable, Scott Kemp; Fin Neville, Alex Oshinyemi, Kieran Owen (capt). Subs: Adi Lilley, Valentine Ogakwu, Alfie Wilson, Toby Lee.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.