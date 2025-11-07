PROVIDED the weather plays ball, and it’s a big if, leaders Liskeard Athletic will look to ensure they head to nearest challengers Elburton Villa next Saturday still unbeaten when they visit strugglers St Day tomorrow afternoon (3pm) in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
The Blues – as all good sides do – ground out a 2-1 victory over neighbours Callington Town last Saturday, a result which ensures they stay six points clear of Villa having played a game more.
The two sides have yet to meet this term and with nobody else realistically in the title picture, the Plymouth outfit would love nothing more than to welcome Liskeard to Haye Road knowing a victory would see them go top of the league.
But to do so, Elburton must win at improving Wadebridge at the same time the Blues are at St Day.
St Day have picked up just a point from their last three games having shown signs of improvement by seeing off Millbrook and Launceston at home.
Elsewhere in the division, several sides look capable of finishing third and two of those meet at Holsworthy as they welcome in-form Penzance with the winners guaranteed to end the day in that position with both Wendron United and Falmouth Town Reserves having the day off.
The Devonians’ blistering start to the season has stalled somewhat in recent weeks, but still sit sixth, while the West Cornwall outfit have come good at the right time and last Saturday saw off Launceston 2-0 to move up to fifth, only three points adrift of Wendron with the same number of games in-hand.
Holsworthy are also on 22 points but have played 13 times compared to Penzance’s 11.
Callington impressed last weekend at Liskeard and were unlucky not to come away with something, and they will hope to take that momentum into their home clash with East Cornwall rivals Millbrook.
The Brook sit 11th on 17 points, four behind Cally who know three points will see them finish the day back up in fourth.
However, Millbrook will go into the game buoyed by a fine second half comeback at Truro City Reserves last Saturday as braces from Will Larsen and Lee Robinson earned a 4-2 success.
Camelford were thrashed 5-2 by Falmouth last Saturday and need a big response when they head to North Cornwall rivals Launceston, another side who could do with a result.
The Camels are sitting relatively pretty in eighth, but have lost three of their last four league outings, albeit two of those were against Liskeard and Elburton.
They will start as favourites at a Clarets side who are showing signs of improvement under Simon Minett.
Launceston sit fourth from last on eight points, three ahead of bottom side Dobwalls who face a crunch home clash with the side directly above them in the table, Truro City Reserves.
Dobwalls won 4-2 at St Austell in the Cornwall Senior Cup on Wednesday night, but having failed to win home clashes with St Day and Sticker in recent weeks, Kevin McCann knows a failure to see off Truro will leave them in a spot of bother.
Truro’s last away day saw them win 2-0 at St Day, but they will need to get the Millbrook second half out of their system.
The other game in the division is at Sticker as they entertain Bude Town.
Sticker secured a 2-1 victory at Dobwalls last weekend to move on to 13 points, eight ahead of their opponents, and can close in on the sides above them with victory at Burngullow Park.
Bude eased past St Day 3-0 last weekend and are in decent form.
The Seasiders – who now have back Baga Mariko and Tornado Bello on a full-time basis and brought in Ericson Okonkwo who scored on debut last weekend – have only lost one of their last five games in all competitions and could end the day in the top half.
Fixtures (3pm): Callington Town v Millbrook, Dobwalls v Truro City Reserves, Holsworthy v Penzance, Launceston v Camelford, St Day v Liskeard Athletic, Sticker v Bude Town, Wadebridge Town v Elburton Villa.
