By David Sillifant at Lux Park
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Liskeard Athletic 2 Callington Town 1
JOSH McCabe grabbed a second half winner as Liskeard Athletic made it 14 unbeaten to start the league season with a 2-1 success over East Cornwall rivals Callington Town.
Cally, who deserved a point at the very least, took an early lead through Calum Courts before being pegged back inside two minutes via Harry Jeffery’s penalty.
The Pastymen kept Liskeard at arm’s length for most of the second half, but were undone on 77 minutes when McCabe swept in Max Gilbert’s free-kick from the right.
Liskeard went into the game off the back of an 8-0 success over Millbrook in midweek, while Cally arrived following a 1-1 draw at Falmouth Town Reserves seven days earlier.
The hosts were without injured attacker George Newton – arguably their player of the season so far – but an incredibly strong bench still included Gilbert, Dan Jennings and Darren Hicks.
In the opening exchanges Callington frontman Fin Harrison caused a real headache for the home defence, but on six minutes the home side hit the outside of the post from close-range.
Unsurprisingly on derby day, chances were at a premium until Cally took the lead 15 minutes in. A speculative shot was blocked but despite appeals for offside, midfielder Courts was on hand to find the bottom left corner from 15 yards.
But like all good sides, Liskeard responded within two minutes as Bailey Mabin was fouled and Jeffery sent Jake Mead-Crebbin the wrong way.
On 19 minutes, Mead Crebbin did brilliantly to deny James Lorenz after he cut in off the left and found himself one-on-one, but from there on the visitors proved a tough nut to crack as the Blues enjoyed plenty of the ball.
Visiting skipper Harry Southcott was given a talking to by the referee on 36 minutes after Mabin went down holding his face, before Liskeard lost Jeffery on 42 minutes following a strong challenge from Harrison, with Max Gilbert brought into the centre of midfield.
The second half started with Gilbert having a free-kick from just outside of the box blocked, before Cally introduced winger Alex Jacob for centre-half JJ Gill which meant Harvey Barrett moved inside and George Soper to right-back.
That seemed to spark the visitors back into life as thrice on the counter they found themselves in good positions.
Harrison struck wide, the excellent Kieran Ryall saw a cross from the left tipped on to the bar by Luke Gwillam and Ben Collins had to be alert to sweep up.
On 72 minutes the Blues went to three at the back as Darren Hicks came intro the centre of defence for Richards, and five minutes later they were in front.
Cally thought they had earned an offside, but Gilbert whipped in a brilliant ball which McCabe volleyed into the bottom corner from four yards.
Callington had a golden chance to equalise on 87 minutes when Fin Skews’ flick-on found Barrett unmarked at the back post, however Gwillam rushed out to block.
Liskeard had a couple of promising moments on the break which came to nothing, but they held on to stay six points clear of second-placed Elburton Villa who they visit on November 15.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Harvey Mullis, Josh McCabe, Scott Sanders, Ben Collins; Sean Thomson, Harry Jeffery (Max Gilbert, 42), Matt Andrew; James Lorenz (Matt Outtram, 90+6), Bailey Mabin (Dan Jennings, 82), Ryan Richards (Darren Hicks, 72).
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott (capt) (Sam Lambert, 90+5), JJ Gill (Alex Jacob, 53), Ben Alford (Evan Barnes, 85); George Soper (Will Elliott, 90+2), Calum Courts, Kieran Ryall; Kieran Prescott; Fin Harrison. Sub unused: Ben Crocombe (gk).
Men-of-the-match: Liskeard – Josh McCabe; Callington – Kieran Ryall.
