DOBWALLS boss Kev McCann hailed a ‘superb performance’ as the Dingos moved to within a point of Launceston and Truro City Reserves on Saturday with a 2-1 home success over Wendron United in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
In recent weeks, the Dingos had failed to gain three points against several sides in the bottom six on home soil, but goals from captain Cam Dymond and Dan Alford ensured a first victory of the season at Lantoom Park.
The hosts started well and after going close on a couple of occasions, took the lead midway through the half when a fine cross from Luke Gale was headed in by Dymond.
Further opportunities came and went before the Dron ended the half on top, only for Dobwalls’ backline to stand firm.
The second half started in a similar vain with the West Cornwall side knocking on the door, but after Dobwalls re-established a level of control, they doubled their advantage with 20 minutes to play.
A long ball forward from goalkeeper Matt Westall wasn’t dealt with properly, allowing the ball to run through to Dan Alford who took it in his stride to slot it home.
It stayed at 2-0, but into the final ten minutes the home side tired, and with just one win to their name all season in the league, understandably got nervous, not helped by conditions becoming more and more difficult.
Wendron pulled a goal back before the end of normal time, and with six minutes added on, Dobwalls needed to show their battling qualities.
However, despite having to defend four corners in succession, they held on to get within touching distance of the three sides above them, all of whom had the day off for various reasons.
Reflecting on the victory on Sunday, McCann said: “Every player put in a phenomenal shift yesterday, showing everyone that we can mix it with any team in this league.
“We will fight to climb that table but the standout performance came from debutant Raffi Causon in midfield who seemed to be everywhere which earned him the man-of-the-match award.
“We've put in some good work on the training pitch these last few weeks and it's clear we are going in the right direction.”
McCann, who joined the club over the summer from Saltash Borough and had to put together a brand-new squad, added: “The Dobwalls committee have been unbelievable in their support of us, so we can't relax and think we're there after one win.
“We need to build on this and keep getting better to show them their faith in me is justified.”
Elsewhere on Saturday, Western League Premier Division high-flyers Torpoint Athletic saw their clash at Brislington postponed, while in Premier West, both Callington Town and leaders Liskeard Athletic had the afternoon off.
Millbrook, who equalised through Lee Robinson on the half hour, lost 5-1 at Penzance, a result which leaves the Brook in mid-table.
This Saturday sees Dobwalls host fourth-placed Callington, while Liskeard, who saw their lead cut to three by Elburton Villa on Saturday, face a huge test when they host Penzance (3pm).
DOBWALLS: Matt Westall; Fin Neville, Dan Frazer, Ryan Winfield, Cam Dymond; Cam Copp, Tarren Hames, Luke Gale; Dan Alford, Alex Oshinyemi, Raffi Causon. Subs: Kieran Owen, Jack Ssengendo, Levi Cable, Oscar Quintrell, Louis Body.
Dingos’ man-of-the-match: Raffi Causon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.