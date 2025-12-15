THERE was mixed fortune for three of the Cornish Times clubs in the South West Peninsula League Premier West on Saturday.
Callington Town made the trip down to strugglers St Day and closed the gap to third-placed Penzance following a 4-1 victory at Vogue Park.
The visitors raced into a 3-1 lead inside 35 minutes with all three goals coming in a 10-minute spell.
Fin Harrison got the first on 25 minutes before Fin Skews and George Soper netted on 32 and 35 respectively.
Harrison all but guaranteed the three points just before the hour, and rounded off another fine afternoon with his hat-trick 10 minutes from time.
It was a tougher day for the Development side as they were beaten 6-0 at Pendeen Rovers in the Cornwall Intermediate Cup.
Millbrook earned a useful point at Holsworthy in Premier West.
The Brook headed up to North Devon with seven regulars missing and fell behind midway through the halfwhen debutant keeper Jay Horrell, who went on to make a string of fine saves, upended Ben Sharpe and skipper Jedd Peschke sent the keeper the wrong way.
But within a minute they were level as following a mistake in the home defence, Will Larsen lashed a finish past Ryan Chadwick.
Millbrook, who conceded twice more, but fortunately were both offsider, battled away brilliantly for a fine point.
Dobwalls missed a big chance to move out of the bottom four as they were beaten 2-1 by visiting Launceston who went into the day just a point ahead.
The Dingos found themselves 2-0 down at the break courtesy of Joe Moynan’s header and an own goal just before the break, but halved the arrears a minute into the second half when a ball from Chris Westall found its way in.
The hosts piled on the pressure thereafter, but the Clarets held on.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.