TRURO City’s first game in 11 days ended in defeat as Solihull Moors ran out 4-0 winners in the National League on Wednesday night.
City had drawn 2-2 at Gateshead in their last outing as a three-match unbeaten run had moved them to within touching distance of getting out of the relegation spots.
Boss John Askey made just one change to the starting line-up as Dan Rooney replaced Yassine En-Neyah in midfield, while Jake Taylor was fit enough for a place on the bench.
After a positive start at Damson Park, City fell behind late in the first half when Solihull struck twice in quick succession. Irish duo Conor Wilkinson and Darius Lipsiuc found the net within 90 seconds, leaving Askey’s men trailing at the interval despite earlier chances through Dom Johnson-Fisher and Zac Bell.
City’s evening went from bad to worse soon after the restart. Defender Shaun Donnellan was bizarrely sent off by referee Melissa Burgin following confusion over whether he had been permitted to re-enter the field after treatment. The decision, which left both benches bewildered, saw Truro reduced to ten men with more than half an hour still to play.
Before the dismissal, Truro had looked capable of mounting a response, with substitute Rekeil Pyke testing home goalkeeper Laurie Walker. However, the numerical disadvantage ultimately stifled any hopes of a comeback.
The Moors capitalised late on, adding two further goals.
The first arrived through Emmanuel Sonupe on 85 minutes before fellow sub Sam Bowen completed a comprehensive victory in the fifth minute of injury-time. Goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe produced several fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable, but City’s early promise faded amid the second-half chaos.
Truro, who are 23rd but just a point away from being outside of the relegation zone, are back in action on Saturday (3pm) when they welcome an Altrincham side who are 19th, five points ahead of the Tinners.
