By Gareth Davies at the Gateshead International Stadium
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE
Gateshead 2 Truro City 2
TRURO City’s record-breaking 914-mile round trip to Gateshead was a game of two halves with spoils shared.
Playing with a strong breeze at their backs, City were 2-0 up at the break and but for the decisions of referee Matthew McQuillan, could have been further ahead.
Dom Johnson-Fisher and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain found the mark for John Askey’s side, with Lirak Hasani and Luke Jephcott also having efforts ruled out.
After the turnaround, substitute Kain Adom halved the arrears before the Heed’s comeback was complete when former Plymouth Argyle striker Frank Nouble beat the offside trap to level.
But City came roaring back into the match and Jephcott had a glorious chance to win the game late in the piece, but Gateshead survived.
City boss John Askey made three changes from the side that defeated FC Halifax Town in their last National League fixture.
Yassine En-Neyah and Johnson-Fisher replaced injured duo Dan Rooney and Aiden Marsh, while Zac Bell exchanged places with Max Kinsey, who dropped to the bench.
In front of 185 visiting Tinners in a crowd of 1,256, Truro drew first blood inside the first 10 minutes with Johnson-Fisher scoring a fine individual effort. A neat interchange between Lirak Hasani and Jephcott released the City speedster, who raced clear and hammered the ball past Tiernan Brooks.
And it almost got even better for City when Johnson-Fisher was hauled down when clean on goal and despite releasing the ball, Jephcott finished and was denied by the offside flag.
Zac Bell stung Brooks’ palms before Hasani had an effort ruled out from a Jephcott corner, with Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled to have fouled a home defender.
Nouble had Gateshead’s first shot as the interval approached but Dan Lavercombe held with ease.
Then the deserved second for Truro arrived when Shaun Donnellan’s individual effort was saved by Brooks. Jephcott picked up the scraps and found Oxlade-Chamberlain at the back post, with his fine low finish putting City into dreamland.
In the second half, playing against the wind, Gateshead started their fightback when Adom got the better of Ryan Law and fired across Lavercombe into the bottom corner.
The hosts, despite dominating possession, didn’t really test Lavercombe again before drawing level through Nouble.
City were on the ropes at this stage, but they dug in and perhaps should have won the game late on.
Firstly, Jephcott broke clear and ruffled the side netting before City’s leading scorer was clean through and with only Brooks to beat, angled past the post by a whisker.
Truro weren’t quite done yet and Bell found space on the right but could only fire straight at Brooks and the ball bounced to safety.
With no FA Cup game on Saturday, City are next in action against Solihull Moors and on November 5, the visitors will be hoping it is a night to remember on Bonfire Night, after coming close once more to a first win away from home in 25-26.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Donnellan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Law; Bell, En-Neyah, Dean, Hasani, Riley-Lowe (capt); Jephcott, Johnson-Fisher (Pyke 67). Subs not used: Stone (gk), Love-Holmes, Sanogo, Kinsey, Janneh, Kite.
GATESHEAD: Brooks, Johnson, Bakare, Flint (Melbourne, 45), Ferguson, Home (Edwards, 68), John, Butterfield (Pennant, 71), Hurst (Adsom, 45), Chapman (Telford, 78), Nouble. Subs not used: Leech, Bone.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.