By Phil Westren
CHAMP RUGBY (SATURDAY)
London Scottish 10 Cornish Pirates 38
THE Cornish Pirates grabbed their first win of the season at the fourth attempt with a convincing 38-10 victory in South West London.
After two narrow losses and a 15-15 draw with Doncaster Knights, the Pirates, who were twice reduced to 13 men for yellow cards, ran in six tries in a fine team performance.
The selection for the Cornish side saw just a single change in their starting XV from the one that ran out against Doncaster the previous weekend as the fit again Joe Elderkin returned in the centre to partner Chester Ribbons, with Harry Yates dropping to the bench.
An opening try for the Pirates was scored in the 14th minute when, from dominant forward play, scrum-half and skipper Dan Hiscocks chose to pass to the blindside and give his half-back partner Arwel Robson a short run in wide out left. It was a sunny afternoon, but with a tricky wind on the day, Robson was unable to land the conversion.
Midway through the half the Pirates extended their lead with a try scored by winger Ben Cambriani, his first in the league, to which Robson this time added the extras.
A third try for the visitors, unconverted, was scored after the ball was swiftly moved from left to right, with Cambriani’s well-judged and slightly lofted pass taken by fellow wingman Arthur Relton, who dived over in the right corner.
When London Scottish threatened the Pirates defended superbly, and despite losing the services of injured hooker Morgan Nelson and the sin-binned Josh King, they arrived at half-time with a fully deserved 17-0 lead.
It wasn’t long into the second period before Pirates’ lock Bell joined fellow second-row man King for a 10-minute break, and after probing close to the try line, London Scottish opened their account with wing Murray Bellis dotting down.
Former Launceston, Redruth and Cornwall fly-half Fraser Honey stepped forward to add the extra two points, but it was not to be.
Naturally keen to score a bonus-point providing fourth try, it was shortly after as once again impressive No.8 Tomi Agbongbon carried strongly, and from short range Pirates’ prop Alfie Petch used his bulk and strength to score a converted try at the posts.
Further points followed for the Pirates thanks to tries from busy replacement hooker Sol Moody, and replacement back-rower Luke Ratcliff, which was the latter’s first in Pirates’ colours. Robson converted both.
Towards the end the Pirates did have two more personnel yellow-carded in the shape of replacement scrum-half Will Rigelsford and Relton, whilst for the hosts, Bellis ran in his second unconverted try.
However, this was ultimately a day when the Cornish Pirates deserved their sought after victory, and with a bit to spare!
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas 14 Arthur Relton 13 Chester Ribbons 12 Joe Elderkin 11 Ben Cambriani 10 Arwel Robson 9 Dan Hiscocks (captain); 1 Billy Young 2 Morgan Nelson 3 Alfie Petch 4 Alfie Bell 5 Josh King 6 Rory Suttor 7 Jack Forsythe 8 Tomiwa Agbongbon. Replacements: 16 Sol Moody 17 Alessandro Heaney 18 James French 19 Milo Hallam 20 Luke Ratcliff 21 Will Rigelsford 22 Louie Sinclair 23 Harry Yates.
Tries: Robson, Cambriani, Relton, Petch, Moody, Ratcliff; Convs: Robson (4); Pens: N/A.
Pirates’ man-of-the-match: Tomi Agbongbon.
Comments
