By Martin Symons
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (WEST)
Exeter University 26 Camborne 43
CAMBORNE maintained top spot in National Two West with a seven-try victory over a lively Exeter University side.
The Cherry and Whites reached the first break in the season with a 100% record courtesy of a high tempo all round display and a man of the match performance from Frankie Nowell.
With both teams opening strongly, ‘Town’ eventually went ahead having gone through several attacking phases as full-back Nowell crossed wide on the right.
Still inside the first quarter, the Students took a 7-5 lead with a converted try and matters stayed that way until 10 minutes before the break.
Camborne then delivered with a decisive purple patch that saw three tries and the bonus point in the bag leading up to half-time.
On the half hour, Camborne hit the front when flanker Jordan Nicholls powered over near the posts for Josh Matavesi to add the extras.
Soon after, another sweeping attack saw the ball reach winger Alex Ducker who burst through a tackle to squeeze over at the corner flag.
As the interval neared the visiting pack shunted the home forwards off their own close-range scrum feed, and hard-working scrum-half CJ Boyce profited to dot down. Matavesi’s conversion made the score 24-7.
Determined Uni tackling kept Camborne out in the opening exchanges of the second period, however the defence was finally breached in the 57th minute when skipper Sam Matavesi was driven over from a maul and Kyle Moyle landed the conversion.
Inside the final quarter, ‘Town’ went out of sight when Josh Matavesi’s long pass found Ducker who showed his strength for another corner try. Replacement full-back Moyle’s conversion came back off a post.
Though Exeter then cut the deficit with a converted try, Camborne were soon on the scoreboard again as Connor Gilbert’s charge down gave replacement centre Robin Wedlake a simple task to touch down. Moyle made no mistake with the conversion.
Down 43-14, the home side who tackled ferociously throughout, then managed a brace of late opportunist tries to secured a deserved losing bonus point.
CAMBORNE: Nowell; Larkins, Gilbert, J Matavesi, Ducker; Walker, Boyce; Southworth, S Matavesi (capt), Drew; Hussell, Andrew; Williams, Nicholls, Hughes. Replacements: Rolls, Buzza, Veimosoi, Wedlake, Moyle.
Tries: Nowell, Nicholls, Ducker (2), Boyce, S Matavesi, Wedlake; Convs: J Matavesi (2), Moyle (2); Pens: N/A.
Camborne man-of-the-match: Frankie Nowell.
