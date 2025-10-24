TOM Knight will make his first team debut at full-back when Saltash visit Counties One Western West rivals Penryn in the Counties One South Plate second-round of the RFU Community Cup on Saturday (2.30pm).
The Ashes have several regulars missing once again including the likes of forwards Simon Nance, Liall Honey and Fin Jones, while the versatile Todd Crofts and influential full-back Ryan Cruickshanks is also out.
However, it gives opportunities to those coming back from injury or looking to make an impact from the seconds.
From the side that pushed leaders Paignton all the way last week before a last-gasp defeat, there are six changes.
Axel Nicks comes in at prop with Honey missing, while the absence of locks James Sutton and Thomas Hoban allowes Jacob Harvey a start alongside Lewis Woolaway.
Lewis Wells and Charlie Knight are the flankers with Phil Eatwell back to full fitness and comes in at No.8.
Jack Pritchard and Billy Dover continue their half-back partnership, but there is a welcome return to the starting XV for skipper Jay Moriarty who suffered a leg injury in early September.
He starts on the left side with try-machine Will Morton on the other.
Several options in the centres are missing, giving Laurie Thomson the chance to stake his claim for more minutes alongside Greg Eatwell.
Regulars in the seconds – Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall and Jake Gamble are the three replacements.
The seconds and ladies are without a game.
SALTASH: Tom Knight; Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Laurie Thomson, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Axel Nicks; Jacob Harvey, Lewis Woolaway; Lewis Wells, Charlie Knight, Phil Eatwell. Replacements: Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall, Jake Gamble.
