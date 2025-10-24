LAUNCESTON will look to end their three-match losing streak tomorrow when they welcome welcome much-fancied Brixham to Polson Bridge in Regional One South West (3pm).
While the All Blacks were second best to Royal Wootton Bassett in their last home outing 13 days ago, either side of that has seen them suffer gutting two point reversals at Sidmouth (29-27) and St Austell (22-20) with both defeats coming in the latter stages.
And with a difficult run of games to come against the likes of Lydney, Devonport Services and Exmouth, the seventh-placed All Blacks need to ensure like they have done, they continue to pick up bonus points at the very least.
Brixham, runners-up last year to Barnstaple, have already lost twice, but travel from South Devon full of confidence after seeing off leaders Topsham, a side who went unbeaten last season in both league and cup action.
Head coach Ryan Westren makes four changes from last weekend at St Austell.
Alex Bartlett comes in at prop and replaces the injured Oli Martin, while lock Cian Baker is available again and adds some weight to the pack as youngster Finn Stiles drops to the bench.
The back-row of Charlie Tummon, George Harris and Ben Hancock remains as does the half-back partnership of scrum-half Tom Sandercock and fly-half James Tucker.
Tom Anderton makes his first appearance of the season at full-back as Ollie Bebbington switches to the left wing and Billy Martin to the other side as the unavailable Mitch Acres drops out of the squad.
Westren has also recalled powerhouse Brandon Rowley at inside-centre as Morgan Woods joins Stiles and Levent Bulut as the three replacements.
The first team are the only senior side in action at the club this weekend.
LAUNCESTON: Tom Anderton; Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Brandon Rowley, Ollie Bebbington, James Tucker, Tom Sandercock (capt); Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker, Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Finn Stiles, Morgan Woods.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.