REDRUTH RFC enjoyed a superb weekend with both men’s teams and the ladies side securing victory.
The first team welcomed Weston-super-Mare-based Hornets to the Recreation Ground and in difficult conditions ground out a fine 26-0 success in National League Two West.
They took the lead inside three minutes as hooker Jarrod Hambly finished off a driving maul which was added to by full-back Dean Wills.
Lock Jamie Prisk finished off a similar move on seven minutes which this time wasn’t converted.
Hornets and their dangerous backline came into the game, but after failing to score after spending plenty of time in the home 22, Redruth’s next attack ended with centre Jack Simmons exploiting a gap to score on 25 minutes. Wills’ kick was good for 19-0.
The second half was a dour affair, but with the Reds well ahead on the scoreboard and dominant at scrum time, staying solid was the name of the game.
They got their bonus point try on 52 minutes when the returning Sam James broke through.
The final half-hour passed off without much incident bar a yellow card for home prop Luke Barnes, but it was another five points for the Reds who have four wins from six starts.
They make the relatively short journey up the A30 and M5 on Saturday to Taunton Titans (3pm).
The Seconds made the long trip up to their Barnstaple counterparts in Counties One Western West and edged a thriller 31-28 to return to Cornwall with five points.
Barnstaple dominated much of the first half, and although Harrison Greenslade put them in front with a try he converted, a superb breakaway score from winger Luke Johnson kept the Reds right in the contest at 7-7.
Nat Dart added a penalty on the half-hour and both sides traded further tries before the break with Josh Davie scoring for the hosts and scrum-half Jacob Chapple for the Reds who were lucky to still be in the contest.
Redruth were much-improved at the start of the second period and extended their lead via No.8 Finley Wolstencroft, but a thrilling contest continued to swing one way and then the other as flanker Jamie Townsend dotted down and Greenslade reduced the arrears back to three.
Barnstaple went back in front near the hour as Max Moore burrowed over from close-range, but after the North Devon side failed to take advantage of a couple of opportunities to seal the contest, Redruth won it with five to play.
A counter-attack got them deep into the home half and prop Bailey Williams powered over from close-range. Dart added the difficult kick and the Reds then held their nerve to stay third, level on points with leaders Paignton and second-placed Wiveliscombe.
They now enjoy two Saturdays off before returning to action at Newton Abbot on November 8.
Redruth Ladies are starting to develop as a squad and they saw off a combined Penryn and Totnes side 62-5 on Sunday in the Inner Warrior League.
On a day where the club saw the first-ever mother and daughter to play for the club in Carrie-Anne and Rhiannon Kevern, they scored 12 tries, which included a hat-trick from player-of-the-match Floss Manley.
Debutants Rhiannon Kevern, Amelie Fice-Thomson, Jackie Jones and Aeryn Cooke all crossed twice with Hayley Buzza also dotting down.
Fice-Thomson also added a conversion.
