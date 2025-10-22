CAMBORNE head coach Tom Kessell felt the National League Two West leaders ‘blew them away in the second half’ after recording a convincing 41-12 victory over Old Redcliffians at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.
The Cherry and Whites made it seven wins on the spin as after leading 10-7 going into the break having played against the elements and slope, five further tries including two more for hooker Ben Priddey, which took his tally to 12 for the season and four for the afternoon, ensured they remain five clear of second-placed Luctonians.
Reflecting on the game, which also saw scores from Sam Walker, Connor Gilbert and marauding prop Jack Andrew, the latter a 40-metre run to the line, Kessell said: “We knew it’d be a tough test physically and they were the most physical side we’ve played so far.
“In the first half we had to play up the hill and against the wind which meant everything was against us, but to go into half-time still with the lead having worked very hard, was really pleasing.
“We knew we couldn’t afford to then relax, but we did really well and blew them away in the second half.
“Alot of teams know they have to get a good start against us, but we managed to dominate them up front as we knew we had to match them.
“But after that they didn’t provide a lot and we were able to get another good win.”
While the game wasn’t a classic and as freeflowing as their other wins so far, Kessell praised lock AJ Hussell and joked at Andrew’s late try.
He said: “Arguably our standout player over the first block has been AJ. He’s been outstanding since he’s come to the club and long may it continue.
“It was also great to see Jack Andrew’s try, even if he said he ran the whole length of the pitch when it wasn’t even half.”
Camborne are back on their travels on Saturday when they visit Exeter University at the Topsham Sports Ground (2pm).
Kessell concluded: “Exeter Uni are certainly a different challenge compared to Saturday, whatever side they put out.
“They train a lot, they’re very strong, they are very fit and they try to move you around, but we’ve got plenty of nous in our team and if you look at our recent form, hopefully we’ll have enough to get the job done.
“This week we’ve got everybody available bar one, so it gives us a real selection headache, although they are the sort of decisions you want as a coach.”
