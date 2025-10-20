EXETER Chiefs recorded an impressive bonus point win on Sunday as they thumped Harlequins 38-0 at Sandy Park.
Henry Slade scored two tries and kicked 13 points, while Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, debutant Len Ikitau and Harvey Skinner contributed to the resounding victory with a try each.
The home side scored three times in a 10-minute spell during the first-half to shock their opponents before making it 24-0 going into the break.
Two further tries were scored in the second-half as the hosts, who defended resolutely to keep the Quins to nil, secured their first whitewash of the season and moved up to fifth in the table.
After the game, Chiefs coach Ross McMillan said: “I thought that we gave the crowd here at Sandy Park something to get behind.
“It’s often said that we need to get them on their feet, but we need to make sure we give them things that will get them on their feet, and I think we showed that today.
“I think you’re starting to see now not only the individual, but also the collective characteristics and traits of what being a chief is and what is expected of a chief.
“It wasn’t always perfect, far from it, but the characteristics we’re displaying about what being a chief is, the guys are really starting to live up to that. That’s all you can ask for as coaches.”
McMillian has also been impressed with the way Australian internationals Ikitau and Tom Hooper, who both made their debuts on Sunday, have begun life at their new club.
He added: “It’s like they’ve been here all the way through. These guys have come in and fully submerged themselves within what we are here at the Chiefs on and off the field. I think they’re going to have a great time.”
The Chiefs host Gloucester this Saturday, October 25 (3pm).
