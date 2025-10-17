CAMBORNE have made one just change from last week’s starting XV for tomorrow’s home clash with Old Redcliffians in National League Two (West) (2.30pm).
The Cherry and Whites have a perfect 30 points from six games, four of which have been away from the Recreation Ground, and will start as firm favourites against their Bristol-based opponents.
Old Reds as they are better known, have two wins from six starts, but are particularly miserly in defence, although have one of the weaker ‘points for’ tallies so far.
Prop Ben Woodmansey has suffered a foot injury which has ruled him out, but Jon Drew is back after a week off to rest.
The rest of the line-up remains the same as Jack Andrew again lines up at prop with Ben Priddey the hooker.
Adam Hughes’ red-card at Syston has been downgraded to a yellow meaning he’s free to play and starts at lock alongside AJ Hussell, while the back-row agains consists of skipper Sam Matavesi, Jordan Nicholls and Shaun Buzza.
CJ Boyce and Sam Walker are the half-backs for the sixth straight week while Alex Ducker and Harry Larkins, who both scored twice last weekend, are on the wings.
Josh Matavesi’s midfield partner is once again Connor Gilbert with Robin Wedlake on a Belgium training camp, with the 15 completed by Kyle Moyle who has played the last two games following an injury-hit start to the season.
On the bench, former Exeter University prop Archie Rolls is likely to debut, while there are recalls to the squad for Freddie Veimosi and Oli Williams alongside Frankie Nowell and Tommy-Lee Southworth.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, head coach Tom Kessell said: “We’ve got two more games left in this chunk of the games and if we can go through it unbeaten that’d be unbelievable, and we’ll see where we are then.
“But as boring as it sounds and as I’ve said before, all we can do is take each game as it comes and give 100%.
“It’s no secret that we want to win the league, but to do that you have to win a lot of games of rugby and score a lot of points, so the more we do that the better.”
So what does Kessell expect tomorrow afternoon?
He continued: “It’ll be just our third home game which seems unbelievable, but Old Reds are always a tough team to play against.
“Everyone wants to beat us so it’s up to us to embrace that and make sure we stay on top.
They’re a decent side, a traditional old-school Bristol kind of team who like to put themselves about, but we’ll be up for that is for sure.
“We’ll focus on us and making sure we control the controllables, and if we do that we won’t be far away.”
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Harry Larkins, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew; Adam Hughes, AJ Hussell; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Shaun Buzza. Replacements: Tommy-Lee Southworth, Archie Rolls, Freddie Veimosi, Oli Williams, Frankie Nowell.
