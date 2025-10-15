CAMBORNE head coach Tom Kessell wants his side to put together a ‘whole 80-minute performance’ despite keeping up their perfect start to the season in National League Two West on Saturday with a 69-40 success at bottom side Syston.
The Cherry and Whites headed up to Leicestershire with 25 points from a possible 25, and ran up another hefty amount of points by knocking in 11 tries including a hat-trick from returning flanker Jordan Nicholls and braces from wingers Alex Ducker and Harry Larkins.
However, the afternoon was marred somewhat by the hosts running in four late tries.
Kessell said: “Although it was great to win and make it six from six, we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing, it’s only been a small chunk of the season.
“There is a little bit of frustration as after about 65 minutes it was 69-12 and we were awesome and played some great rugby away from home.
“They were pretty frustrated, but if you look at the last 15 minutes of the game, the control of the game changed really and they scored four tries.
“Yes we took a few people off, and although it’s not always that easy when you’re that far in front, it wasn’t ideal and we really want to put in a whole 80-minute performance.”
That said, Camborne’s position is the envy of everybody in the league, with a team full of players who have played at a far higher level, plus a squad full of depth.
However, it was young winger Larkins who once again continues to take the plaudits, and produced a fine performance on his 100th appearance.
Kessell said: “Harry’s been awesome and he’s played almost every minutes of those 100 games.
“For someone who has only just turned 22, its incredibly impressive and shows how well he’s done and how well he looks after himself.
“As well as Harry, Alex Ducker played pretty well and AJ Hussell was outstanding again.
“Fair play to Ben Priddey for recommending him to us from the Navy, he’s been brilliant all season.”
Camborne welcome Old Redcliffians on Saturday (2.30pm).
The Bristolians sit 10th in the 14-team division with two wins from six outings and are four points above second bottom Loughborough Students.
