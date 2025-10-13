By Martin Symons
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (WEST)
Syston 40 Camborne 69
CAMBORNE maintained their 100% record at the top of National Two West with a convincing win on a first ever visit to Syston, running in 11 tries in the process.
From the side that had seen off Lymm the week before, head coach Tom Kessell and the selectors made some changes.
Jack Andrew and Ben Woodmansey came into the front-row for Tommy-Lee Southworth and Jon Drew, while Jordan Nicholls returned in the back-row with Adam Hughes moving to lock to partner AJ Hussell.
The backline saw one alteration as Connor Gilbert was picked at outside-centre in place of Robin Wedlake.
On a glorious autumn afternoon in Leicestershire, the Cherry and Whites gave an opening half performance full of power and pace to build up an unassailable 40-5 advantage by the interval.
Hooker Ben Priddey was first to cross from a catch and drive with Josh Matavesi landing the angled conversion. Lock Adam Hughes then powered over from close range with centre Matavesi again adding the extras for 14-0.
Though the hosts soon bagged a try to open their account, Camborne retaliated with an unconverted Harry Larkins touch down with less than 20 minutes played.
On 28 minutes ‘Town’ chalked up their bonus point when Matavesi fed Nicholls who crossed from close range for Matavesi to add the extras.
Next Matavesi was again the creator with his delightful flip pass allowing right wing Larkins space to mark his 100thappearance by completing his brace. Matavesi’s conversion took the score to 33-5.
On the half-time whistle the visiting pack shunted the home forwards off a scrum close in and flanker Nicholls profited with a soft try which Matavesi easily converted.
After their first half domination, Camborne’s second period showing was something of curate’s egg. Though Syston cut the deficit with an early converted score, the Cornish side duly responded with five tries in a 15-minute purple patch.
A 48th minute interception and 60-metre romp to the try line by winger Alex Ducker started the scoring spree with Matavesi converting, followed by full-back Kyle Moyle running back a kick to dot down at the corner flag.
A line break by man-of-the-match Nicholls then set up Ducker for his second try, which was converted by fly-half Sam Walker, before Gilbert went close on a storming run only to be tackled narrowly short with Nicholls following up to complete his hat-trick.
On 63 minutes another flowing handling move ended with No.8 Shaun Buzza galloping fully 45 metres down the right touchline for the eleventh ‘Town’ try and a 69-12 lead.
Thereafter the final quarter belonged to the home side who took charge with a never-say-die rearguard fightback, bringing no less than four converted scores and a deserved try bonus point in defeat.
Camborne are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Old Redcliffians to the Rec (2.30pm).
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Harry Larkins, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; JackAndrew, Ben Priddey, Ben Woodmansey; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, ShaunBuzza. Replacements: Tommy-Lee Southworth, Sam Rodman, Kaea Griffiths, Will Hennessy, Frankie Nowell.
Tries: Priddey, Hughes, Larkins (2), Nicholls (3), Ducker (2), Moyle, Buzza; Convs: J Matavesi (6), Walker; Pens: N/A.
Camborne man-of-the-match: Jordan Nicholls.
