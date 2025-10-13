By Barry Mumford at Molesworth Field
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Wadebridge Camels Seconds 7 Liskeard-Looe 38
LISKEARD-LOOE secured a rare away win with an emphatic 38-7 at Wadebridge Camels Seconds.
The Lions had seen off Bude in their last outing and were able to welcome back captain Archie Doidge from injury at hooker, allowing Jack Badnall to switch to the right-wing.
The hosts started well but after the Lions’ impressive scrum got on top, they took the lead 25 minutes in through prop Jack Wilton.
There was still time for two further scores, both converted by fly-half Callum Beaver as first back-rower Andy Rowe broke from a scrum on halfway before outstripping the defence, before Jay Mason sniped his way around a scrum to dot down.
The next score was crucial and it went to the Lions on 45 minutes as following a line-out the ball was worked right to Badnall who did the rest.
Badnall got his second 10 minutes later as a crossfield kick found him and Beaver added the extras (0-31).
On the hour mark, Wadebridge finally found a way through the Liskeard defence to go in for a converted try, but the Lions had the final say when Rowe picked up a loose pass and ran in from the Camels 22.
Beaver added the extras for a 38-7 victory before next Saturday’s home clash with St Just (3pm).
The man of the match, adjudged by former Lions John Catchpole and Steve Yeo, was awarded to Rowe for an outstanding all-round performance.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Mike McCarthy, Jack Badnall, Kieran Knight, James Noel-Johnson, Josh Husband, Callum Beaver, Jay Mason; TJ Hicks, Archie Doidge, Jack Wilton; Billy Warner, Yestin Hutchings; Andy Rowe, Will Hoskin, Will Gouge. Replacements: Ben Palmer, Naita Timoci, James Swallow, Jason Flitcroft.
Tries: Wilton, Rowe (2), Mason, Badnall (2); Convs: Beaver (4); Pens: N/A.
