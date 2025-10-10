ST AUSTELL head coach Sam Parsons wants his side to ‘build on’ their first victory of the season last weekend when they head to Topsham tomorrow (3pm).
The Saints edged out Exmouth 18-17 at Tregorrick Park thanks to tries from Cam Taylor, Max Bullen and Dan Navas, a result which moved them off the foot of the table and above both Royal Wootton Bassett and new basement dwellers Marlborough.
Parsons, who took over in the summer, admitted it was much-needed.
He said: “We were delighted to get our first win of the season.
“It really showed what a few certain individuals finding form can do to your level of performance. We are now determined to build on that and carry it into our next block of games.”
Parsons expected an open contest against the East Devon side.
He said: “It was very much how I thought it would be.
“Both teams can play and like to play, so I knew there would be tries.
“I thought we dominated in every aspect of play early on and had huge amounts of possession.
“We were far more accurate in certain areas than previous weeks which was very pleasing as we had put a lot of emphasis on ball retention and being clinical.
“Exmouth came back into it at the end when their scrum began to get on top, but we are a resilient side with a great defensive mindset we have been building on for the last few years, and it showed in the last 10 to hold them out.
“It was a great day as we are all part of St Austell Rugby Club. The players, coaches, staff, volunteers and supporters all felt good after that one.”
Coaches are often keen to praise the collective after a victory, but Parsons admitted two of the forwards really stood out.
He said: “It’s hard to pick individuals out when the team plays like that. Each player had their individual role to play and they all did that.
“I have to give Hector Bright a shout out though as he has been immense for us this season, really thriving In the six shirt and he was again prominent on Saturday.
“It was also great to see Tom Daniel back out there. He gives us that edge when it comes to the hard stuff.”
One win certainly doesn’t make a season, and the Cornishmen could not face a tougher follow-up as they go to a promoted Topsham side who have four wins from four to lead the division.
Parsons said: “We know the challenge that awaits up there. They have had a fast start to the campaign and we are looking forward to going there and putting our best foot forwards.
“We have heard a lot about their back line and I have always put my neck out there and said I would back ours against any team in the league, so it will be the perfect opportunity to test that.
“I know Lewis Webb very well having played with him in all age groups through to college rugby and then for Cornwall.
“He’s a great player and highly-skilled and I’m sure he’s got them all ticking, so I’m really intrigued to see the battle between him and Ben Saunders at fly-half.
“But we have trained well this week and the boys are all ready to go.”
Unsurprisingly, Saints name an unchanged starting XV from that game for the trip to Bonfire Field.
However, there are two alterations on the bench as the experienced Hugh Noott provides a forward option, while exciting back Arthur Fletcher joins brother Peter in the squad.
ST AUSTELL at Topsham: Archie Bees, Dan Navas, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Max Bullen, Ben Saunders, Dan Tyrrell; Pete Rowe, Pete Harris, Charlie Nicholson; Mark Vian (co-captain), Tom Daniel; Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Hugh Noott, Pete Fletcher, Arthur Fletcher.
