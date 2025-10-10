HARRY Larkins will make his 100th Camborne appearance tomorrow afternoon when they visit Syston in National League Two (West) (3pm).
The Cherry and Whites have enjoyed a perfect start with five wins from five, and tackle a side that have yet to win since promotion, securing just a point in the process.
However, Camborne defence coach Josh Matavesi certainly isn’t expecting an easy afternoon.
He said: “Syston are a really dangerous team who really like to run with the ball and I don’t think their results reflect how well they’ve played.
‘They scored five tries against Luctonians who are a really good team, so it shows they’re a good side and we certainly won’t be taking them lightly.
“For us it’s about containing them and then imposing our gameplan on them.
“It’s also a new team and new place to visit which is exciting, so we’re really looking forward to it.”
The trip to Leicestershire will be the Cornish side’s fourth long journey in their opening six games, but Matavesi believes it has its advantages.
He said: “We’ve got a lot of lads who have played either in the Premiership or Championship, so for a lot of the group long away trips are something we’re used to.
“All you can do is make the most of it, but I think being on the bus for six hours each way at times brings you together, and that shows on the pitch.”
Such is the strength in-depth at Camborne at the moment, head coach Tom Kessell and the rest of the coaching staff have made four changes from the side that saw off Lymm 43-31 at the Rec.
Jack Heazelton is out for the long-term after suffering a broken tibia and fibula early on, Tommy-Lee Southworth is rotated to the bench with Jack Andrew coming in, while prop Jon Drew and winger/centre Robin Wedlake aren’t involved.
Heazelton’s place goes to club legend Jordan Nicholls with Adam Hughes moving from flanker to the second-row, while Ben Woodmansey – who has recently been involved with the England player pathway squad, makes his first start for the club at tighthead in place of Drew.
Connor Gilbert, who had the week off against Lymm, returns at outside-centre in place of Wedlake.
Prop Sam Rodman and back-rower Kaea Griffiths come on to a bench which also includes fly-half Will Hennessy and Frankie Nowell who made a try-scoring debut last time out.
Keeping such a talented squad happy isn’t easy, and Matavesi knows keeping people fresh will pay off later in the season.
He concluded: “We’ve learned the lessons of last year where we’d often use the same squad of 20, but this year we’ve switched it around more.
“That gives opportunities to people and keeps everybody hungry, particularly at training where we’ve had over 35 every week, as nobody is guaranteed to play.”
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Harry Larkins, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Ben Woodmansey; Adam Hughes, AJ Hussell; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Shaun Buzza. Replacements: Tommy-Lee Southworth, Sam Rodman, Kaea Griffiths, Will Hennessy, Frankie Nowell.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.