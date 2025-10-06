By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey was left frustrated after his Truro City were held to a 2-2 draw at Woking in the National League on Saturday.
It was the Tinners’ first point on the road this term but leading 2-1 with two minutes of normal time left, it could and perhaps should have been a maximum haul.
However, straight from the restart after City scored what appeared to be the winner from Zac Bell, substitute Josh Osude was felled in the box and Harry Beautyman dispatched from the spot.
The home skipper broke the deadlock in the opening half with Will Dean deservedly restoring parity 13 minutes from time. Bell poked home after Dom Johnson-Fisher crashed an effort off the woodwork before City pressed the self-destruct button in the dying embers.
“Frustration is putting it mildly because it is more than that,” Askey said at full-time.
“There is anger as well because it is a game we should have won, simple as that.
“We scored two, but missed chances as well but to concede the way we did for the second goal is criminal. People didn’t take responsibility and it doesn’t matter what we do on the training ground, if a ball gets punted from 30 yards and you can’t deal with it, then that is very frustrating.
“However, the positives were that we should have won the game, created lots of chances and were the better team. It is a point away from home and that is a start, although it should have been three.
“The game shows that we can compete with teams at this level, but we have to cut out the silly mistakes.”
City now have a break from league action when they start their FA Cup journey this Saturday with a tricky away trip to National League South high-flyers AFC Totton.
In a rematch of the 2007 FA Vase final, which City won 3-1 at Wembley, the Tinners will be bidding to reach the first round proper for only the second time in the club’s history.
“It is always nice to play in the FA Cup,” Askey added. “For me, the competition still holds magic, especially for lower league clubs.
“If we can get a result at Totton it is a great opportunity to draw a league team and see how far we can go. That can create interest around the club, being in the FA Cup. We will go to Totton desperate for a win, just like they will be too, but overall, it is a great opportunity to get into the first round proper.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.