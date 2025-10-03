CAMBORNE have named their team for tomorrow’s home clash with Lymm at The Rec (2pm), which includes the return of full-back Kyle Moyle.
The Cherry and Whites have started the season with maximum points following victories over Chester, Redruth, Loughborough and Hinckley, but face a side who make the long trip from Cheshire full of confidence themselves.
Lymm finished third in last year’s National League Two North before being transferred to the West division for this campaign, and the change in surroundings hasn’t made too much difference, having won three of their four games to sit fifth.
However, Camborne, who are already averaging 40 points per game, are even stronger this weekend.
Former Gloucester and Cornish Pirates full-back Kyle Moyle is fit for the first time this season and returns straight into the starting XV which means Harry Larkins switches to the wing and Robin Wedlake partners Josh Matavesi in the centre as Connor Gilbert is unavailable.
Up front, Tommy-Lee Southworth starts at loosehead-prop with Jack Andrew dropping to the bench, while Jack Hazelton’s return in the second-row sees Adam Hughes switch to flanker and Jordan Nicholls move to the replacements.
Frankie Nowell, younger brother of former Exeter Chiefs and England winger Jack, who has been playing out in Australia, is named amongst the replacements, as is exciting prop Ben Woodmansey and fly-half Will Hennessey.
Head coach Tom Kessell has been delighted with their efforts so far, but with weather set to be a real leveller, knows Lymm will be dangerous.
He said: “We’ve had a really tough start but for me the league starts now as the conditions won’t be great and there’ll likely be a smaller crowd with both the Pirates and Redruth at home.
“Lymm are very forward dominated and will fancy the challenge, but I’m looking forward to seeing how we react to that.
“They were down here a couple of weeks ago at Redruth (26-22 defeat) so know all about the journey which will help them, but for us it’s about controlling what we can control, and hopefully the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Kessell has seen his side make three lengthy away trips already, but knows it’s unlikely they’ll go through the season unbeaten.
He continued: “The league is such a competitive league and I think everyone will beat everyone.
“To win at Hinckley last week was really good as it’s a really tough place to go and I can’t see many teams getting a result there.
“After this week we’ve got another long away trip and that’ll be four done, but we know that if we’re going to try and get promoted you’ve got to stay focused.
“We’ve got to take it game by game and by the end of the year hopefully we’ll get to where we want to be.
“But we know if you take your eye off the ball then anything can happen.”
The Cherry and Whites have a plethora of players who have played at a higher level, and add another one to the mix this weekend is Moyle.
Kessell said: “Kyle was itching to play last week, but between me and the physio we decided that it wasn’t quite the time.
“But he’s been looking really good in training and it’s a really exciting prospect to have him back.”
With just one promotion spot available, Camborne can ill-afford too many mistakes, a fact not lost on the former scrum-half who has this week added Nowell to the mix.
He said: “As a squad last year we didn’t probably quite have the depth required and in the end it showed.
“We’ve been conscious of rectifying that, and bringing in players of the quality of Frankie will only help us.
“He’s really looking forward to the challenge and for now it’s about getting him integrated within the squad.
“Yes we have an incredibly talented team, but you also need characters who will run through a brick wall so to speak, and I know that Frankie will be one of those.”
One draw-back of having so many options is giving players the game-time they want as Tommy-Lee Southworth and Jack Hazelton return to the side in the pack.
Kessell concluded: “You have to make sure you keep people on their toes, engaged and to maintain match sharpness.
“Tommy-Lee has done really well, and bringing Jack back in will really help us with the line-out, especially on a day where line-out ball and scrums are going to be vital.
“We know if we can get the ball to them we’ve got the backs to score points.”
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Harry Larkins, Robin Wedlake, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew, AJ Hussell, Jack Heazleton, Adam Hughes, Sam Matavesi (capt), Shaun Buzza. Replacements: Jack Andrew, Ben Woodmansey, Jordan Nicholls, Will Hennessey, Frankie Nowell.
