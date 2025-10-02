WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP (FIRST-ROUND)
Wadebridge Town 1 Camelford 3 (AET)
CAMELFORD reached the second-round of this year’s Cornwall Senior Cup following an excellent 3-1 victory at neighbours Wadebridge Town on Wednesday night.
The River Camel derby is arguably the biggest game of the season for both sides and it took just six minutes for the breakthrough when Kyle Flew scored the for the Bridgers.
Camelford gradually got on top, but had to wait until the 85th minute for a leveller via Jacob Ham.
Extra-time saw the momentum continue with the visitors, and after Ryan Downing struck home a penalty, an own goal late on sealed victory in front of a healthy crowd of 169.
Camelford boss Bobby Hopkinson had to do without skipper Tom Cowling, influential midfielder Kenley Dyson and winger Cam Bidgood.
Dyson’s place in the starting 11 went to Josh Harris in a direct swap, while winger Joseph parr came in for Cowling with Andy Boxall dropping to left-back.
The first half was very much dominated by the Bridgers who without creating a host of chances, kept Camelford at bay with relative ease.
But a half-time talking to by Bobby Hopkinson got the desired effect.
He put Boxall into midfield and Josh Harris to left-back, and just before the hour introduced targetman Adam Sleep for Joseph Parr with Ryan Downing going out to the left flank.
On 54 minutes the visitors were denied by Rob Rosevear’s outstanding save from Ross Beare’s 25-yard drive, while at the other end, Josh Colwill had to be alert from a rare attack.
But the introduction of Sleep kept the home defence busy, allowing Downing to have multiple runs at right-back Ed Bowers who was introduced early in the second half.
It looked as if it might be one of those days for the Camels, but with five minutes to go, man-of-the-match Jacob Ham drove forward and shot home from 20 yards.
Injury-time started with Rosevear again producing a fine save, but although the Camels enjoyed the majority of possession, a combination of good defending and poor approach play meant it stayed level.
Downing was having plenty of joy down the flank and he won the penalty with four minutes remaining of extra-time after Bowers dangled a leg. The former St Austell and St Blazey forward made no mistake from the spot, sending it down the middle.
There was still time for a third Camelford goal when Josh Caddy’s cross from the right was put in by a home defender.
WADEBRIDGE TOWN: Rob Rosevear; Dylan Peters (Ed Bowers, 49), Matt Sanders, Brad Rowe, Sam Wickins (capt); Tom McLachlan (Owen Royes, 90), Louis Taylor (Lewis Webber, 41), Ernie Rix, Greg Eastman; Alfie Flack (Sam Gerken, 59), Kyle Flew (Isaac Varga, 59).
Referee: Andy Hobbs.
Men-of-the-match: Wadebridge Town – Rob Rosevear; Camelford – Jacob Ham.
