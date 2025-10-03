LAUNCESTON have made just one change from their victory over Marlborough for Saturday’s trip to Sidmouth in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
The All Blacks sit fifth in the 12-team division having won their last two outings following their opening day defeat to Topsham on September 6.
Full-back James Tucker comes into the side for Corey Jenkinson, which means Ollie Bebbington reverts to his favoured position on the left-wing.
On the bench, George Harris is fit to return alongside Alex Bartlett and Levent Bulut, meaning plenty of forward firepower for head coach Ryan Westren to choose from.
Sidmouth finished comfortably in mid-table last term in their first-ever season at Step Five and so far have one win and two defeats to their name.
The Greens opened with a 37-26 loss at relegated Devonport Services which was followed up by a 24-20 success over neighbours Exmouth.
Another local derby at Topsham ended in a 46-22 defeat, but having played two sides who have won all three and Exmouth who are usually in the top four, they have done okay.
Their Heydon Lane ground is small and compact which creates an excellent atmosphere, and Launceston found out the hard way last November when a rousing second half display saw the Devonians run out deserved winners.
They also secured victory at Polson Bridge in the spring.
However, Launceston’s new-look team have started well themselves despite the departure of Ian Goldmith after the Topsham game, and have conceded just 55 points so far with only Lydney (42) having a better record.
Launceston Castles also have a tough away trip when they go to one of the promotion favourites from Counties Two Cornwall, Helston (3pm).
The West Cornwall side were runners-up last year to Saltash, but so far have a win and a loss to their name.
They were handed a home walkover by Bodmin before a narrow 19-17 defeat at Perranporth.
But such is the task Launceston may face, Helston saw off Falmouth 40-8 in their recent Counties Two South Plate encounter.
LAUNCESTON at Sidmouth: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Morgan Woods, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), Charlie Atwood; Oli Martin, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, Ben Hancock, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Levent Bulut, George Harris.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES at Helston: George Mill; Mike Redden, Callum Smith, Rich Jasper, Freddie Ward; Tom Anderton, Ollie Tomkies; Tom Ware, Luke Howe, Simon Burden (capt); Ed Dudden, Ben Greene; Tyler Westlake, Finn Styles, Chris Hall. Replacements: Callum Johns, Tom Walton, Rhys Hughes, Mark Knight.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.