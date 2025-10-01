By Kevin Marriott
WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP
Millbrook 0 St Blazey 7
MAN of the match Callum McGhee and Alfie Fothergill scored two goals apiece as St Blazey eased their way through to the second-round in emphatic style at Jenkins Park on Tuesday night.
Other goals came from Tom Hensman, Teigan Rosenquest and Rio Daly as Blazey delivered the performance manager Mark Carter had asked for.
Carter said: “Last night was another pleasing performance. I asked for a professional display with no slip-ups, and that’s exactly what we delivered.
“We started the game in control, and that never changed for the full 90 minutes – we dominated all over the pitch. Credit to Millbrook, who worked hard throughout and never gave up.
“I was pleased with how well we moved the ball, with every player showing for possession.
“What I wanted to see was better decision-making in and around the 18-yard box, along with improved off-the-ball movement – and I got that.”
He added: “It was also great to see Harry Probyn step up his recovery with 35 minutes on the pitch, and equally encouraging to have Tom Cavanagh back involved.
“Plenty of positives to take into a tough test this weekend against Buckland.”
After a lively start by both teams, Tom Hensman broke the deadlock in the 20th minute before McGhee got his brace after 32 and 44 minutes to send Blazey in at half-time three goals to the good.
Millbrook started the second half looking more organised and it took until the 64th for Fothergill to increase Blazey’s lead, with substitute Rosenquest making it 5-0 three minutes later.
Fothergill got his second and Blazey’s sixth goal after 74 minutes and the scoring was completed by Rio Daly in the last minute.
MILLBROOK: Allan Tercjak, Wes Burns, J Rutherford, Jason Richards, Kobi Lau, Abubacar Balde, Will Larsen, Cameron Stephens, LeeRobinson, Josh Payn, Jayden Preece. Subs: C Brown, D Hopkin, Liam Manchip, J Manuel, Lewis Pacey.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore (Mac Dewsnap, 46), Will Tinsley (Harry Probyn, 46), Tom Strike (Teigan Rosenquest, 46), Charlie Hambly, JordanBentley, Rio Daly, Callum McGhee (Harley Smith, 77), Sam Clifton (Tom Cavanagh, 74), Alfie Fothergill, Tyler Elliott, Tom Hensman.
Men-of-the-match: Millbrook – Jayden Preece; St Blazey – Callum McGhee.
