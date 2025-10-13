Saturday, October 11 - Football
FA Cup, Fourth Qualifying Round: AFC Totton 1 Truro City 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Frome Tn 2 Falmouth Tn 0, Mousehole 0 Hartpury 3.
Western League, Premier Division: Helston Ath 1 Brislington 3, Saltash Utd 4 Oldland Abbotonians 3, Shepton Mallet 1 St Blazey 1, St Austell 2 Nailsea & Tickenham 1, Street 1 Newquay 1, Wellington 0 Torpoint Ath 3.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Second Round: Axminster Tn 1 Callington Tn 8, Bishops Lydeard 1 St Day 2, Bude Tn 2 Okehampton Argyle 1, Camelford 1 Bovey Tracey 1 (4-5 pens), Ilfracombe Tn 1 Dobwalls 3, Liskeard Ath 2 Sticker 1, Millbrook 1 Launceston 1 (2-3 pens), Wadebridge Tn 4 Middlezoy Rov 3.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn 1 St Austell 3, Gunnislake 2 Looe Tn 3, Kilkhampton 3 Saltash Utd 2, North Petherwin 3 Millbrook 4, Polperro 1 Foxhole Stars 0, St Blazey 2 Altarnun 0.
Premier Division West: Hayle 2 Porthleven 3, Illogan RBL 3 Perranwell 0, Ludgvan 0 St Ives Tn 1, Pendeen Rov 4 Penryn Ath 0, Praze-an-Beeble 0 Mullion 12, St Just 1 St Agnes 2.
Division One East: Boscastle 1 Torpoint Ath 1, Nanpean Rov 6 Wadebridge Tn 2, Newquay 5 St Breward 0, Saltash Utd 6 Launceston 1, St Stephen 3 St Dominick 1.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 1 Holman SC 2, Hayle 1 Illogan RBL 2, Porthleven 0 Newlyn Non-Ath 4, Probus 1 Dropship 6, RNAS Culdrose 5 Threemilestone 1, Troon 2 Wendron Utd 1, West Cornwall 1 Mawnan 3.
Division Two East: Calstock 4 St Mawgan 5, Lanreath 3 Bude Tn 4.
Division Two West: Perranwell 2 St Agnes 0, St Ives Mariners 3 St Just 4.
Division Three West: Chacewater 1 Stithians 1, Constantine 4 RNAS Culdrose 3, Dropship 6 Troon 0, Penryn Ath 1 Mullion 5, St Keverne 2 Carharrack 0.
Division Four East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 2 Landrake 3, Lostwithiel 4 St Dennis 6, St Blazey 9 North Hill 1, St Cleer 3 St Minver 1.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath 4 Dropship 2, Newlyn Non-Ath 6 Lizard Argyle 0, St Day 0 Goonhavern Ath 3.
Sunday, October 12 - Football
Cornwall Women's Football League, Premier Division: Newquay 1 Sticker 3, Saltash Borough 4 St Dennis 0.
Division One: Wendron Utd 4 Padstow Utd 3.
Division Two: Dropship 2 Charlestown 2.
Saturday, October 11 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 26 Cornish Pirates 21, Caldy 27 Richmond 21, Coventry 35 Bedford Blues 30, Doncaster 42 Cambridge 15, Ealing Trailfinders 55 Chinnor 7, Hartpury 28 Worcester 25.
National League Two West: Barnstaple 25 Cinderford 23, Exeter Uni 46 Redruth 40, Hinckley 39 Lymm 22, Hornets 48 Chester 17, Old Redcliffians 47 Loughborough 19, Syston 40 Camborne 69, Taunton Titans 24 Luctonians 29.
Regional One South West: Devonport Services 46 Chew Valley 21, Exmouth 43 Brixham 12, Launceston 24 Royal Wootton Bassett 35, Lydney 32 Matson 20, Marlborough 33 Sidmouth 29, Topsham 34 St Austell 19.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 31 North Petherton 26, Cullompton 43 Wellington 22, Okehampton 42 Teignmouth 5, Penzance and Newlyn 15 Winscombe 28, Tiverton 27 Ivybridge 23, Weston-super-Mare 49 Wadebridge Camels 22.
Counties One Western West: Newton Abbot 24 Barnstaple 30, Penryn 31 Paignton 34, Redruth 21 Torquay 12, Saltash 35 Wiveliscombe 36, St Ives 34 Kingsbridge 17, Truro 33 Plymstock 12.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude 50 Falmouth 0, Launceston 12 Camborne 83, Newquay Hornets 27 Helston 21, Perranporth 54 St Austell 5, St Just 62 Bodmin 14, Wadebridge Camels 7 Liskeard-Looe 38.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park 20 Lankelly-Fowey 27, Saltash 27 Camborne SoM 68, St Agnes 45 Hayle 34, St Ives 62 Roseland 17.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cheltenham Tigers 24 Launceston 19.
Sunday, October 12 - Rugby
Women’s NC Two South West: Bideford 8 Truro 0, Bude 46 Newton Abbot 10, Devonport Services 86 Helston 5.
Women’s NC Three South West: Camborne 83 Plymouth Aragaum 0, Kingsbridge 67 Falmouth 0, St Austell 5 Saltash 42.
