Saturday, October 4 - Football
National League: Woking 2 Truro City 2.
Southern League, Division One South: Falmouth Tn 0 Swindon Supermarine 0, Westbury Utd 2 Mousehole 1.
FA Vase, Second Round Qualifying: Helston Ath 4 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Paulton Rov 2 Saltash Utd 0, St Blazey 2 Buckland Ath 0, Street 6 St Austell 0, Torpoint Ath 1 Brislington 0, Wellington 3 Newquay 3.
SWPL, West Division: Camelford 2 Truro City 1, Holsworthy 1 Wendron Utd 3, St Day 2 Launceston 0, Wadebridge Tn 1 Falmouth Tn 5.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Altarnun 3 Polperro 1, Callington Tn 0 Sticker 2, Kilkhampton 1 Gunnislake 1, Millbrook v Torpoint Ath - Post, Saltash Utd v St Blazey - Post, St Mawgan 7 Bodmin Tn 0.
Premier Division West: Hayle 3 Praze-an-Beeble 0, Illogan RBL 3 Ludgvan 2, Mullion 5 St Just 0, Penryn Ath 4 St Agnes 1, Porthleven 2 St Ives Tn 1, Redruth Utd 0 Perranwell 2, Wendron Utd 0 Pendeen Rov 4.
Division One East: Nanpean Rov 2 Boscastle 1, Newquay 7 St Dominick 0, Pensilva v Launceston - Post, Saltash Utd v Torpoint Ath, St Stephen v Lifton - Post, St Teath 4 St Breward 4.
Division One West: Dropship v Camborne SoM - Post, Falmouth Utd 2 Illogan RBL 2, Holman SC 4 Troon 3, Mawnan 4 Probus 0, Newlyn Non-Ath 0 West Cornwall 2, Penzance 1 RNAS Culdrose 2, Wendron Utd 1 Porthleven 3.
Division Two East: Calstock 2 Biscovey 3, Gorran 2 Mevagissey 3, Roche 2 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 3, St Dennis 3 Lanreath 2, Tregony 6 Lostwithiel 0, Week St Mary v St Mawgan - Post.
Division Two West: Lizard Argyle 2 Mawnan 1, Pendeen Rov 2 Lanner 2, Perranporth 2 Goonhavern Ath 1, St Agnes 4 Falmouth DC 4, St Just 0 Perranwell 8.
Division Three East: Boscastle 1 St Teath 3, Looe Tn v North Petherwin - Post.
Division Three West: Carharrack v Mullion - Post, RNAS Culdrose 0 Probus 4, Troon 4 Penryn Ath 3.
Division Four East: North Hill v Lostwithiel - Post.
Division Four West: Dropship 4 Lizard Argyle 0, Falmouth Ath 1 St Day 2, Goonhavern Ath 1 Wendron Utd 0.
Cornwall Junior Cup, First Round: Frogpool & Cusgarne 1 St Buryan 3, St Neot 3 Looe Tn 1.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, First Round: St Austell v Threemilestone - Post, St Day 1 Launceston 7.
Sunday, October 5 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Pucklechurch Sports 2 Saltash Utd 1.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division: Kilkhampton 2 Bodmin 3, St Dennis 1 Saltash Borough 2.
Division One: FXSU 7 St Agnes 1, Ludgvan 3 Redruth Utd 1, Padstow Utd 3 Lanner 2, Wadebridge Tn 3 Callington Tn 3.
Division Two: Charlestown 8 Big Shots Saints 0, Launceston 1 Biscovey 5, St Buryan 2 Porthleven 2, Troon 1 Dropship 3.
Saturday, October 4 - Rugby
Championship: Cornish Pirates 21 Hartpury 22.
National League Two West: Camborne 43 Lymm 31, Redruth 29 Old Redcliffians 7.
Regional One South West: Sidmouth 29 Launceston 27, St Austell 18 Exmouth 17.
Regional Two South West: Wadebridge Camels 48 Cullompton 5, Wellington 0 Pirates and Newlyn 52.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge 27 Saltash 22, Paignton 33 Truro 17, Plymstock Oaks 24 Redruth 32, St Ives 25 Newton Abbot 7, Wiveliscombe 53 Penryn 24.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne v Perranporth - H/W, Falmouth 25 Newquay Hornets 17, Helston 58 Launceston 15, Liskeard-Looe 14 Bude 10, Wadebridge Camels 22 St Just 17.
Sunday, October 5 - Rugby
Women's Championship South West Two: Launceston 24 Guilford Gazelles 31.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Winscombe 47 Penryn 7.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Helston 0 Exeter Saracens 33, Truro 53 Bude 7.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Falmouth 0 Camborne 54, Kingsbridge 85 St Austell 0, Plymouth Argaum 0 Saltash 51.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.