By Tom Howe at the Snows Stadium
EMIRATES FA CUP FOURTH QUALIFYING ROUND (SATURDAY)
AFC Totton 1 Truro City 1
TRURO City face an FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay under the lights at the TCS on Tuesday evening after a dramatic 1-1 draw at AFC Totton.
Despite a lively start from the visiting Tinners, with the explosive Dom Johnson-Fisher coming close on a number of occasions, it was the hosts who took the lead when Tyler Cordner rose highest to meet a corner and head powerfully past Dan Lavercombe.
A determined second-half City display eventually paid dividends though, with substitute Tylor Love-Holmes making an instant impact when nodding past an inspired Ryan Gosney to score a deserved equaliser.
Their hard work came under serious jeopardy late on however, when Lavercombe conceded a spot kick in the last of six additional minutes, only for Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to strike the woodwork from 12 yards.
John Askey named the same starting 11 that secured the club’s first away point in the National League seven days prior – a 2-2 draw at Woking – with the only change seeing Yassine En-Neyah deemed fit enough for a return to the bench, having sat out the last three ties.
The impressive Johnson-Fisher continued to lead the line, alongside Luke Jephcott, with fellow forwards Tyler Harvey and Rekeil Pyke still on the treatment table.
The Tinners started brightly at the Snows Stadium, with Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain among those who looked to unlock the Totton defence early on, picking out Johnson-Fisher with a clever pass that ran through to goalkeeper Gosney.
Dan Rooney was sharp in midfield, making a vital challenge to halt Tony Lee’s progress, while Johnson-Fisher continued to threaten, pouncing on a defensive error and driving a shot just wide of the post.
City were patient in their build-up, with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Will Dean soon combining well down the right, with the latter’s cross to the back post narrowly evading both Jephcott and his captain, Connor Riley-Lowe.
Against the run of play, it was Totton who were to strike first, as Cordner headed home from a corner to put the hosts in front. Cordner remained a threat from another corner minutes later, though City dealt with this occasion far more effectively.
A lively Johnson-Fisher remained the biggest opposition to the Stags’ clean sheet, testing the home incumbent from a tight angle, while Dean’s penalty appeals were waved away after going down in the box - a decision that frustrated the travelling quarters. Tensions continued to rise as Dean was booked following a clash with Lee before, moments later, Johnson-Fisher was brought down on the edge of the area.
After consulting his assistant, referee Paul Johnson opted to award a drop ball, prompting protests from Tinners manager Askey, who was shown a yellow card. On the pitch, Rooney broke up a Totton attack in added on time at the end of the half and launched a counter that ended with Dean’s cross being turned away by Ryan Jackson for a throw. The promise ultimately came to nothing, as the Stags maintained their narrow edge going into the break.
City began the second half as they had the first, as Jephcott shook off his marker and forced another save out of Gosney with a well-placed header.
Johnson-Fisher was quickly back up to speed too, stretching the Totton defence once again. Jephcott turned provider this time, delivering a sweeping ball into the box that Johnson-Fisher couldn’t quite keep down.
The first of two Tinners changes arrived just after the hour mark, with Aiden Marsh replacing Zac Bell, and the recent signing nearly brought about an immediate equaliser when Johnson-Fisher sent the ball in his direction - the newly-introduced marksmen only inches away from connecting.
Totton remained dangerous from set pieces, with Cordner forcing a fine save out of Lavercombe. With their backs against the wall however, the simmering Stags began to show cracks, as manager Jimmy Ball was shown a red card after kicking the ball away.
A tactical reshuffle saw Love-Holmes enter the fray, with Johnson-Fisher moving wide, and City’s pressure continued to mount. Those of a Tinners persuasion would have been forgiven for thinking it was ‘one of those days’ when Oxlade-Chamberlain’s powerful strike was miraculously saved one-handed by Gosney. But this football club NEVER knows when it is beaten (see the 2007 FA Vase win over AFC Totton).
The breakthrough finally came in the 82nd minute when Love-Holmes, an inspired substitute with what was likely his first touch, headed home Dean’s cross to equalise.
Drama ensued as the fourth official’s board indicated six minutes of additional time. Lee broke forward for Totton, only for the ball to be expertly intercepted by Riley-Lowe. Back came the hosts though, who were awarded a penalty following a foul by Lavercombe, who was booked for his challenge. Emmanuel-Thomas stepped up but saw his spot-kick cannon back off the post, allowing City to breathe a sigh of relief and hold on for a hard-earned replay on the back of another spirited fightback.
Incidentally, both teams will have their name in the hat for Monday evening’s first round draw, which will take place live on TNT Sports, and involve clubs from the EFL’s League One and Two.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe; Bell (Marsh, 67), Riley-Lowe (capt), Dean, Sanders, Rooney, Johnson-Fisher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hasani (Love-Holmes, 79), Jephcott, Law. Subs not used: Stone, En-Neyah, Kinsey, Donnellan, Kite.
