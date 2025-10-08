CAMBORNE defence coach Josh Matavesi felt the Cherry and Whites’ performance was ‘pretty disappointing’ despite maintaining their unbeaten start in National League Two (West) on Saturday.
The Cornishmen saw off visiting Lymm 43-31 at the Recreation Ground to make it five victories from five, as tries arrived from Tommy-Lee Southworth, Alex Ducker (2), Ben Priddey (2) and replacements Ben Woodmansey and Frankie Nowell, the latter on debut having returned home from Australia.
However, the former Fijian international was far from satisfied. He said: “It was great to get the win, but it was pretty frustrating to give them the bonus-point.
“Our overall performance was pretty disappointing and it’s frustrating we’ve not really put in an eight out of 10 performance yet. But that said, it’s still pleasing to have got all five points which is a sign of a good team and there’s still plenty left in the tank as a group.”
So what do they need to do to keep getting better?
Matavesi continued: “We just need to keep sticking to the basics and make sure we don’t get carried away as sticking to those processes and doing them well are what gets you results. All of the best teams I’ve played in do the simple things really well, so we’ll keep focusing on those.”
Many clubs would love to be in Camborne’s position, and Matavesi hailed the performance of three of their starting XV.
He said: “Harry Larkins was outstanding again on the wing, as were Tommy-Lee Southworth and AJ Hussell in the forwards. Harry has just been getting on with his job really well, is looking really confident and at the moment just has no fear which is great to see.
“Tommy has probably been our standout forward so far this season, while AJ has made a really big impact since coming in.”
Having already visited Chester, Loughborough Students and Hinckley, Camborne are on their travels again this Saturday when they head to league newcomers Syston, who are based in Leicestershire.
However, one man who won’t be in action is lock Jack Heazelton, who suffered a nasty leg injury at the weekend.
Matavesi concluded: “At the moment our only absentee is Jack who suffered a break of his tibia and fibula on Saturday. Thankfully his operation yesterday (Tuesday) was successful, but apart from that everybody is available for selection.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.